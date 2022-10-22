Douglas man driving wrong way in Uxbridge Friday night killed in crash, according to police

A Douglas man driving a car in the wrong direction near the Rhode Island border in Uxbridge was killed Friday night when he crashed into another car, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Officers responded around 10:19 p.m. to reports of a 2006 Chrysler 300 traveling southbound in the northbound lane on Route 146, State Police said in a statement Saturday.

Five minutes later, the Chrysler crashed into a 2019 Mazda CX5 about a half mile before the Rhode Island border, according to the statement. The driver of the Mazda, a 57-year-old Worcester man, suffered minor injuries, the statement said.