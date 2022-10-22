Driver is stabbed, strikes telephone pole in Billerica leaving three passengers injured

Four people in a vehicle were sent to the hospital after the driver, who had been stabbed, lost control and struck a telephone pole in Billerica Saturday morning, according to police.

The vehicle sideswiped the pole, knocking down multiple wires, according to a statement from Billerica police.

At approximately 8:05 a.m. Saturday, police responded to reports of a vehicle that struck a telephone pole around 41 Boston Road, according to police. When officers arrived at the scene, they found four people inside the vehicle. The driver was suffering from multiple stab wounds and the three passengers had injuries consistent with a crash, the statement said.