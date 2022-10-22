Fire Chiefs Association of Massachusetts makes donation to Shriners Children’s Boston

After a month, and a half-dozen surgeries, Marchessault was on the road to recovery. She returned to play soccer on her high school team, and went on to play soccer at Northeastern University in Boston.

Doctors didn’t know if she would ever again be able to play soccer. She was sent to Shriners Children’s Boston hospital, which specializes in pediatric burn care.

Katherine Marchesseault was a student athlete at North Andover High School in 2019 when suffered severe burns in a car crash.

Marchessault now shares the story of her remarkable recovery as patient ambassador for Shriners. In honor of her, and so many other burn victims, the Fire Chiefs Association of Massachusetts to make a $2,000 contribution to Shriners Children’s Boston, the organization said.

The donation was made in recognition of the hospital’s commitment to treating severe burn victims and related injuries, the statement said.

“We were thrilled to be able to make this donation to help further the work Shriners does for burn patients in the community, and we thank them for all they do every day,” said Shrewsbury Fire Chief James Vuona, who serves as the association’s president.

Shriners Children’s Boston houses the only burn center in the northeast to focus exclusively on pediatric care, according to the Tampa-based fraternal organization.

Vuona announced the donation at the association’s general membership meeting held Tuesday at the National Fire Protection Association in Quincy, the statement said.

Material from previous Globe stories was used in this report.

