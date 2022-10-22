The Hispanic History I Carry With Me: Seville Michelle

Each of them, just as important as the other. All of them beautiful — their hoop earrings a nod to their everyday nobility.

Seville Michelle ’s earrings, bamboo style wrapped in fine italian leather, make a statement. And they have been worn by the likes of Lizzo, Beyoncé, Alicia Keys, Jennifer Lopez, and Black and brown girls and them in neighborhoods across the country.

“I design for women who drive the metro bus, for the girls riding the bus listening to Alicia Keys on their headphones and who also wear my earrings,” she said. “When I became a jewelry designer, I stuck to what I understood about what made something fly: street elegance combined with glamour and utility.”

Advertisement

My life is a beautiful resistance because I choose to be what is right with the world on a daily basis. I redefine what being a badass means by creating educational and cognitive activities that share the inspiration within the art of jewelry design. I spread happiness and help people build confidence. My jewelry line Seville Michelle and my education programs have taken me around the world without ever leaving my apartment.

The Hispanic history I carry with me is the bloodline of my mother, Maria Magdalena Fernandez Castro. Born in Havana, Cuba in 1934, her parents Jose Fernandez and Josephina Castro left Spain before the Spanish Civil War to escape poverty. After many years in Cuba, my grandparents built a successful construction business and had nine children. When communism arrived in Cuba, all of what they built together was taken away.

Over the next 10 years they lived under the oppressive rule of Castro but when their opportunity came, everyone gradually left. My mom arrived in Mexico and stayed for six months until she was able to secure a nanny visa to enter the United States. Once in the country she applied for political asylum and settled in Brooklyn.

Advertisement

As a first generation born American, I am the result of my mother’s unwavering determination. My creative nature, interests in the arts, the extra care I take when getting dressed all come from her. She was a smart dresser, social, friendly, and a real artist.

What gives you joy?

Sharing my knowledge about jewelry design brings me joy. I created a program called Seville for the People that does just that. We use imaginative material that encourages creative exploration. Sometimes using broken jewelry to reimagine new bracelets, earrings and necklaces, and even belly chains or by using candy to make sweet edible designs (a program I developed for children).

The focus is to ignite creativity, laughter and joy and inspire participants to see the world through an aperture of optimism and possibility. If you have the map for emotional and economic intervention it is your responsibility to share it with those who are lost and in need of direction.

You’ve been in business for 13 years. What have you learned as a woman of color entrepreneur?

I have a deep understanding and a tremendous amount of empathy for anyone who struggles with setbacks. I have learned that the best course of action is to keep your head down and keep working. As a designer, no matter how small I think I am, major fashion houses are watching me and interpreting my concepts as their own. I’ve learned that this is a part of the business that has always been and will always be. But so is my ability to continuously develop new concepts that break new trends in the world marketplace.

Advertisement

What do hoop earrings represent?

One of the oldest accessories in the world is the hoop earring. Ancient Greeks saw earrings as a way to express their devotion to mythological Gods, paying homage and respect to Divinities. A part of societal function and status, hoop earrings have long been a symbol of nobility, power and fashion. As a people, we have been sitting in circles for thousands of years hand-making jewelry for ourselves and our families.

Hoop earrings pre-date the written word by millennia. What I can’t tell you in words I will tell you in style. With each hoop earring I make, I am transported back to thousands of years of history, heritage and energy.





Jeneé Osterheldt can be reached at jenee.osterheldt@globe.com and on Twitter @sincerelyjenee and on Instagram @abeautifulresistance.