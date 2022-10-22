Late baby boomers have long been vulnerable to homelessness. Now as they age, housing providers are struggling to keep up with their needs.

Living on the streets during a Boston winter caused Bizzell, then 54, to develop severe arthritis, asthma, sleep apnea, and anxiety. Despite her rapidly declining health and mobility, Bizzell shuffled to a women’s shelter in the South End, though she couldn’t have completed the journey without her walker.

Delphia Bizzell roamed the streets of Boston with her husband, Terry, one cold November night in 2017, searching for a place to keep warm. The pair made do sleeping in hotel lobbies and supermarket doorways until a brutal storm dropped hail and 2 feet of snow on the city, making it even harder for the couple, who had no housing, to brave the unforgiving elements.

After nearly two years of bouncing in and out of homeless shelters, Bizzell and her husband finally moved into a Chinatown apartment complex serving low-income senior residents in September 2019.

“It was not really a good feeling to be in the shelters, but we were thankful to be there because it got us out of the elements,” said Bizzell, now 59. “Once you’ve been homeless you never forget it.”

People of Bizzell’s age are often considered more privileged than younger generations who struggle to afford their first homes, while older home buyers who entered the market decades ago continue to see gains on their properties. But, studies show those born in the later half of the baby boomer generation, now ages 58 to 67, remain more susceptible to homelessness nationwide because they faced decades of economic hardship.

Now, as their health needs rise with their age, housing support organizations in Boston say they are struggling to keep up. And, they say, the best solution is more federal funding for permanent affordable housing.

“Homelessness is bad for your health,” said Thomas Byrne, a social welfare policy professor at Boston University, explaining that someone experiencing homelessness at 55 could have the health needs of a housed 80-year-old.

This year, almost 1,700 adults experiencing homelessness in Boston are age 55 and older, comprising more than a quarter of the entire adult homeless population in the city, according to an e-mail statement from the Mayor’s Office of Housing.

This age group has made up the largest bulk of the US homeless population for three decades, according to a 2019 University of Pennsylvania study, and faced competitive job markets, back-to-back economic recessions, and skyrocketing housing costs during the 1970s and ’80s. As a result, they’ve remained more susceptible to homelessness ever since.

Byrne, a contributing author on the study, said it’s an issue that must be addressed immediately to prevent premature aging and death.

“We just need more housing for these people. No one would want to see their own parents or grandparents experiencing homelessness,” he said.

Creating more affordable, permanent housing seems like an obvious solution, but housing providers say it’s hard to meet the health and housing needs of their community without federal dollars.

At Caritas Communities, a housing provider annually serving more than 1,000 low-income individuals in Greater Boston experiencing or nearing homelessness, 45 percent of residents are age 58 and older, according to an e-mail statement to the Globe. Karin Cassel Mitterando, the executive director of Caritas, said the organization relies on donations and rent payments from residents to cover operating and service costs, when the funds should be coming from the federal government.

“These are citizens of the United States who are underserved or marginalized and deserve the care that any other elder deserves,” Mitterando said. “We are under-resourced in caring for people who are under-resourced.”

Amy Meneely, director of communications at Caritas, said the organization’s most daunting challenge is properly caring for aging adults once their health needs surpass the resources Caritas can provide.

“We have almost no government funding supporting our work. So how do we do right by people?,” she said. “How do you take care of people properly who are aging in place when you’re not designed to support that population? That’s the conundrum.”

Boston city government invests in programs to help older adults experiencing or nearing homelessness find affordable housing, support services, and health resources. The Age Strong Commission, dedicated to enriching the lives of people in Boston age 55 and older, offers services to help older adults save money on necessities like food, health care, and fuel to dedicate as much of their income as possible to housing needs.

The Mayor’s Office of Housing also offers the Program of All Inclusive Care for the Elderly, or PACE, which helps older adults across the state live healthily and independently without the need for a nursing home, said Laila Bernstein, who manages the city’s department of neighborhood development’s supportive housing division.

While the city’s efforts are useful, officials say there’s more to be done by the federal government. Emily Shea, the Age Strong commissioner, said the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development, or HUD, should funnel more dollars into the Section 202 Supportive Housing for the Elderly Program, which funds affordable housing projects for older adults with very low income, supplemented with resources to assist them with tasks like cooking, cleaning, and transportation.

After a decade without funding, HUD made a $174.6 million grant to the national program this September, according to a press release on the department’s website. This is a good start, but Shea said more is needed as Boston’s older adult population continues to grow. For instance, Shea said she wants increased investment in the Older Americans Act, which, like PACE, funds services to keep the nation’s older adults healthy and independent, according to the National Council on Aging.

“That federal piece is huge. We still need those funds,” she said.

As winter draws near and more than a thousand older adults experiencing homelessness could be forced to brave Boston’s cold weather, Bizzell will stand beside them as part of the city’s annual Winter Walk on Feb. 12, 2023 — a 2-mile walk through the city to raise awareness and money to end homelessness in Massachusetts. Today, instead of searching for warmth, Bizzell spends her free time fishing, taking pictures, and most of all, educating others about homelessness.

She still remembers when she was trapped in the cold, struggling to walk, and with nowhere to go. She hopes the efforts of the city, state, and federal governments, as well as initiatives like the Winter Walk, will spur empathy and prioritize long-lasting solutions to address homelessness.

“There’s the old saying that it takes a village to raise a child. Well, it takes the same community of people to help end homelessness,” she said. “People who are homeless are not really strangers. They’re actually your brothers and sisters and your neighbors.”

