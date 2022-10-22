fb-pixel Skip to main content

Man dies after he was hit by vehicle on I-93 in Boston

By Breanne Kovatch Globe Correspondent,Updated October 22, 2022, 35 minutes ago

A male pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on Interstate 93 in Boston Saturday night, State Police said.

Troopers responded to the area near the Columbia Road exit at about 9:40 p.m., said David Procopio, a State Police spokesman.

“The pedestrian was struck on the northbound side of the highway, and came to rest on the southbound side,” Procopio wrote in an e-mail.

The investigation is underway, Procopio said.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a breaking news story and that will be updated as more information becomes available.

