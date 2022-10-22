Man dies after he was hit by vehicle on I-93 in Boston

A male pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on Interstate 93 in Boston Saturday night, State Police said.
Troopers responded to the area near the Columbia Road exit at about 9:40 p.m., said David Procopio, a State Police spokesman.
“The pedestrian was struck on the northbound side of the highway, and came to rest on the southbound side,” Procopio wrote in an e-mail.
The investigation is underway, Procopio said.
No further information was immediately available.
