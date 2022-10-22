Man dies after he was hit by vehicle on I-93 in Boston

Troopers responded to the area near the Columbia Road exit at about 9:40 p.m., said David Procopio, a State Police spokesman.

A male pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on Interstate 93 in Boston Saturday night, State Police said.

“The pedestrian was struck on the northbound side of the highway, and came to rest on the southbound side,” Procopio wrote in an e-mail.

The investigation is underway, Procopio said.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a breaking news story and that will be updated as more information becomes available.

