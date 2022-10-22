Man killed in Dorchester shooting early Saturday

Police are investigating after a man was shot in Dorchester early Saturday morning and died in a hospital, officials said.
Officers responded to a report of a person shot near 39 Baird St. at about 1 a.m. and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds, the Boston Police Department said in a statement.
The man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name was not immediately released.
The man’s death is the 31st homicide in the city this year, a Boston police spokesman said.
Police are asking anyone with information to call the department’s homicide detectives at 617-343-4470 or submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).
