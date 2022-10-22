Rival mascots at North Shore colleges team up to beat ALS

Each college hosted an ice bucket challenge — where people dump buckets of cold water over their heads — featuring the other college’s mascot. About 400 students from each college took part, said Ashley Carrier, director of community engagement at the ALS association.

The college’s mascots -- Gullie the Seagull at Endicott and Scottie the Lion at Gordon - squared off in the “Mascot Ice Bucket Battle Royale,” to help raise even more money for the Massachusetts Chapter of the ALS Association.

Ahead of the North Shore Walk to Defeat ALS on Sunday, host Endicott College in Beverly teamed up with rival Gordon College in Wenham for a playful challenge.

The battle royale will culminate in the fundraising walk, which has been held at Endicott since 2018. The walk will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hale Street campus, according to the walk’s website.

Harnessing the natural rivalry between the two schools seemed like a good way to boost awareness of ALS among the college-age population, Carrier said. Each compete in the Division III Commonwealth Coast Conference. Their campuses are located less than five miles away from each other.

“We’ve always struggled reaching the younger demographic,” she said. “But in this walk in particular, there’s a lot more college-aged people who are participating in it — more than really any of our events across the state. I really I attribute that to our relationship with [the two colleges].”

Thanks to the initiative, Carrier said, this year’s walk has had success registration college-aged individuals — nearly 50 more than in past years, she said.

Participants from each school said they welcomed the chance to challenge their rival for a good cause.

“[The initiative] is definitely a commitment from Endicott, from our administration,” said Lauri Rawls, an organizer at Endicott. “We support trying to find a cure for people who do suffer from ALS, to try to slow down the progression of the disease.”

“It’s a kind of back-and-forth egging on, solely with the goal of benefiting ALS [research],” said Tucker Van Brunt, a staff member at Gordon College.

Van Brunt donned the costume of Gordon’s Scottie the Lion on Endicott’s campus — and got soaked in the process.

“We’ve had a lot of great rivalries, with our soccer teams, our basketball our volleyball teams, so there’s a lot of great energy between the two campuses,” he said.





