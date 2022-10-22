Two people onboard plane killed in Keene, N.H., crash Friday night, officials say

The crash occurred at about 6:55 p.m., shortly after the plane took off from Dillant-Hopkins Airport in Keene about a half-mile away, Mayor George S. Hansel said during a news conference Saturday morning. He said the plane was owned by Monadnock Aviation, which operates out of the airport.

Two people died Friday night when a single-engine Beechcraft Sierra crashed into a four-family residence in Keene, N.H., sparking a three-alarm fire, but sparing the eight residents who lived there, according to federal and city officials.

\Monadnock Aviation offers a variety of services, including charter flights, flight instruction, and aircraft rental, according to its website.

Residents of the building on Main Street struck by the plane were forced from their homes and are receiving assistance from the American Red Cross of Northern New England, city officials said. The residence is next to Hope Chapel, which runs a youth group that meets on Friday evenings, according to its website.

Hansel said “we’re very fortunate” the crash didn’t claim more lives.

“The fact that it hit a building where eight people were living and none of those people were injured is an important detail and we’re very lucky,” he said during the news conference.

The crash is being investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board, which is planning to dispatch an investigator to the scene Saturday, a spokesman said in an e-mail.

“While on scene the NTSB investigator will examine the aircraft, request air traffic communications, radar data, weather reports and try to contact any witnesses,” said Keith Holloway, the spokesman. “Also, the investigator will request maintenance records of the aircraft, and medical records and flight history of the pilot. NTSB investigators will look at the human, machine, and environment as the outline of the investigation.”

A preliminary report on the crash may be able in about 10 business days, Holloway said. The board generally takes one to two years to complete an investigation and determine the probable cause of a crash, he said.

“It is important to note that it is very early in the investigation,” Holloway said. “NTSB does not determine cause in the early part of the investigative process.”

























Laura Crimaldi can be reached at laura.crimaldi@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @lauracrimaldi.