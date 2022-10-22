Wilmington man killed in motorcycle crash on I-93 Friday night

A Wilmington man was killed after his motorcycle crashed on Interstate 93 northbound Friday evening, according to Massachusetts State Police.

At approximately 9:30 p.m. Friday, troopers, along with Wilmington police and fire officials, responded to the scene after receiving reports about a motorcycle crash at Exit 31 on I-93 northbound in Wilmington. State Police said in a statement.

The operator of the motorcycle, Rodrigo Rosa, 24, of Wilmington was fatally injured, according to the statement.