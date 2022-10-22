Wilmington man killed in motorcycle crash on I-93 Friday night

A Wilmington man was killed after his motorcycle crashed on Interstate 93 northbound Friday evening, according to Massachusetts State Police.
At approximately 9:30 p.m. Friday, troopers, along with Wilmington police and fire officials, responded to the scene after receiving reports about a motorcycle crash at Exit 31 on I-93 northbound in Wilmington. State Police said in a statement.
The operator of the motorcycle, Rodrigo Rosa, 24, of Wilmington was fatally injured, according to the statement.
No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
The far left and far right lanes on Route 93 northbound were closed for approximately two hours while police conducted an investigation into the cause of the crash, according to the statement.
