Join the discussion: America’s election workers are leaving their jobs in droves

CENTRAL LAKE, Mich. — Judith Kosloski used to like her job.

The no-nonsense clerk of this small township, tucked amid the lakes of Northern Michigan, enjoyed matching faces with names as she kept her local government humming. Processing her community’s tiny payroll, deeding its cemetery plots, running its elections. At 77, the spiky-haired Kosloski said her job is nothing less than to be Central Lake’s “guiding light.”