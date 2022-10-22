Crisis proportions at DCF, with kids having to crash in offices

The Globe’s front-page story about the continued lack of options for housing children during a crisis seemed to put the blame on the Department of Children and Families (“DCF taking desperate measures, workers say,” Oct. 20). While the paper clearly deserves credit for continuing to monitor this issue, the article lacked potential remedies. As someone with more than 40 years’ experience in child welfare, including working in residential treatment centers in Massachusetts and later in my career for a national child advocacy organization, I would like to share a few thoughts.
Temporary placements with skilled foster parents could clearly help to ease the crisis. Unfortunately, this is much easier said than done given the lack of these resources. No one solution will serve as a magic bullet. However, another option has been used in the past with some success: Contract with already established residential agencies in several regions of the state to set aside a small number of crisis beds. This would at least provide comfortable, temporary housing. Yes, this would be a more costly investment than having children sleep in an office building, but if the public really wishes to address this situation, it just might have to put its money where its mouth is.
Floyd Alwon
Needham
The problems at the Department of Children and Families result in abused and neglected children being treated inhumanely, and they recur despite promises by Governor Charlie Baker and his team to fix them.
These children, who have been removed from their families, are, once again, being housed in DCF office space because the agency has nowhere else to put them. As Elizabeth Koh’s article notes, the Globe had reported on this three years ago and “the circumstances feeding the dilemma have been present for years.” Massachusetts is one of the worst states in the country at finding stable living situations for these traumatized children.
These incidents and others, including tragedies where children in DCF custody have died, have occurred time after time over the almost eight years Baker has been governor.
John Lippitt
Reading