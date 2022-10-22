Crisis proportions at DCF, with kids having to crash in offices

The Globe’s front-page story about the continued lack of options for housing children during a crisis seemed to put the blame on the Department of Children and Families (“DCF taking desperate measures, workers say,” Oct. 20). While the paper clearly deserves credit for continuing to monitor this issue, the article lacked potential remedies. As someone with more than 40 years’ experience in child welfare, including working in residential treatment centers in Massachusetts and later in my career for a national child advocacy organization, I would like to share a few thoughts.

Temporary placements with skilled foster parents could clearly help to ease the crisis. Unfortunately, this is much easier said than done given the lack of these resources. No one solution will serve as a magic bullet. However, another option has been used in the past with some success: Contract with already established residential agencies in several regions of the state to set aside a small number of crisis beds. This would at least provide comfortable, temporary housing. Yes, this would be a more costly investment than having children sleep in an office building, but if the public really wishes to address this situation, it just might have to put its money where its mouth is.