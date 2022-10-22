Shock at college sticker prices? You aren’t alone.

The first lesson is to ignore the sticker price. The federal government requires institutions to post a “cost of attendance” that includes all reasonable expenses, including tuition, room and board, books, travel, and personal expenses. But the vast majority of students pay less than the sticker price. They receive some form of financial aid.

It is college shopping season and one thing is clear: Nobody understands its cost. Many local schools charge over $80,000 for annual undergraduate tuition, fees, and room and board while the University of Massachusetts system charges a lot less . Lasell University just lowered its sticker price by $20,000 . If you’re confused, you’re not alone. There is little that is transparent about the college pricing system and that is a problem. Yes, the system is broken, but perhaps not for the reasons you think.

Based on my research for a book on college pricing, I estimate that elite schools that “charge” $80,000 (I work at one) do so only for families who make more than perhaps $300,000 per year. If you make less than that, you won’t pay that much. In fact, those institutions charge students from families making less than, say, $50,000, virtually nothing. They can do that because of the high revenue from wealthy families along with spending from their large endowments. An applicant simply needs strong enough academic credentials to get in.

Public institutions can’t charge high sticker prices. The state won’t let them. At UMass Amherst, for instance, it is set at $31,700 for in-state students. Families with incomes above, say, $125,000 pay that amount. Students from families with incomes below that pay less, and often considerably less, than the sticker price. But without sufficient direct state support, the amount they have to pay is often still beyond what they can afford.

The less elite private institutions without large endowments, like Regis College, face the greatest pricing obstacles. Public institutions are a compelling alternative to them. Perhaps private colleges can charge these students a premium — they often do offer smaller classes, bucolic campuses, and higher graduation rates. But are students willing to pay $30,000 more for those features? There are limits.

So what do they do? They often set a sticker price that is high (let’s say $60,000) to communicate their benefits and then offer merit awards to most (perhaps all) of their students to make their actual full price competitive (maybe $40,000). The psychological message that the student is meritorious helps.

Of course only students from higher-income families pay this discounted amount. These smaller, private institutions offer financial aid as well for lower-income students under, perhaps, $150,000 in income. But they get limited endowment support and no state aid, constraining their ability to provide sufficient financial aid for these students.

Wouldn’t it be better if these schools just charged what they expected students to pay? They could if they agreed to abandon these pricing games. But the sirens of collusion are already ringing and that would prevent any such agreement — though competition isn’t always the right answer to every problem.

Otherwise, any individual school that ventures onto the path of greater transparency is taking a huge risk. It may benefit in the short term from the publicity associated with lowering its sticker price. But the news cycle, and people’s memories, are incredibly short. What happens down the road? The quality message associated with a high sticker price and the gratification of a merit award will be gone. Will the students still attend if other schools are sending those signals? It’s a risk.

For those who know game theory, this is called a prisoner’s dilemma. As anyone who watches crime shows knows, both parties involved in a crime should refuse to admit guilt. Once separated, though, the incentives lead both to squeal on the other even though it is worse for both of them. That is why these colleges price the way they do — they don’t believe other schools will follow and also offer transparent pricing. That’s why Lasell’s action is so unusual. It’s unlikely that many of its competitors will follow suit even if it is the right thing to do.

What are the pricing problems at other types of institutions? Elite private schools are the poster child for the college affordability crisis, but they are the most affordable for all but students from higher-income families. However, they struggle communicating that message. If the sticker price is irrelevant for most families, how much will they pay? These institutions need to overcome that obstacle.

Public institutions suffer from the pricing transparency problem as well. If most students pay less than the sticker price, how much will they really pay? How can students make well-informed educational decisions if they don’t know the answer to that question? For students with financial need, though, the bigger issue is that they do not receive enough support. They are asked to pay considerably more than they can afford. Greater state support would certainly help.

That would not address the needs of lower-income students attending private institutions, though. Most of them also charge these students more than they can afford. Doubling the Pell Grant, the main federal scholarship program targeted at lower- and moderate-income students, would be a better solution that would address the affordability problem more broadly.

As consumers, we want a college pricing system that is clear and affordable. We have neither. High sticker prices are shocking, yet inaccurate. The extensive use of inflated sticker prices and merit aid as a pricing strategy doesn’t help. And even with perfect pricing information, college is still too expensive for many families. As it stands now, students are forced to make ill-informed educational decisions, and many can’t afford to make the right decision anyway. They may not choose the best college option for them, and some who want to attend may not do so. If we still believe in providing educational opportunity to all, we need to fix this.

Phillip Levine is a professor of economics at Wellesley College and author “A Problem of Fit: How the Complexity of College Pricing Hurts Students — and Universities.” He also is founder and CEO of MyinTuition Corp., a nonprofit organization that provides colleges and universities with a financial aid calculator.