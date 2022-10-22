Support for Ukraine shouldn’t turn on who wins midterm elections

In an interview with Punchbowl News , Representative Kevin McCarthy, the House Republican leader, suggested Washington’s commitment to Ukraine in its war with Russia could waver if his party takes control of Congress this fall.

But this week, the nation got a taste for the downside of the GOP’s “America First” turn.

Donald Trump’s skepticism of military adventurism has been a good thing, on balance, for the Republican Party.

“I think people are gonna be sitting in a recession,” he said, “and they’re not going to write a blank check to Ukraine.”

Of course, an actual blank check is no one’s idea of sound policy — and it’s not what Ukraine has received. But this wasn’t really a proclamation of fiscal responsibility.

Advertisement

For McCarthy, who needs wide support in his party if he is to be the next speaker of the House, it was a sop to the GOP’s growing isolationist wing — one that assembled 57 votes against a $40 billion aid package for Ukraine in the House in May.

Get Today in Opinion Globe Opinion's must-reads, delivered to you every Sunday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

One of those no votes, Representative Warren Davidson of Ohio, said the country seemed to be shifting “from fighting everyone’s war to funding everyone’s war.”

But this wasn’t some minor conflict.

Russia, a dangerous, nuclear-armed state, had launched an unprovoked attack that threatened the post-Cold War European order.

And it was a brutal assault.

Human rights groups, even that early in the conflict, had documented atrocities by Russian soldiers: a Ukrainian man forced to his knees in Bucha and shot through the back of the head; a woman repeatedly beaten and raped in a Kharkiv school where she had been huddling with her family.

“The cases we documented amount to unspeakable, deliberate cruelty and violence against Ukrainian civilians,” said Hugh Williamson, the director of Human Rights Watch’s Europe and Central Asia division, when the group released a report on the abuses in April.

Advertisement

The evidence of Russian savagery has only mounted since: more murder, torture by electric shock, detention in open-air cages.

Only the advance of Ukrainian forces has stemmed the brutality.

And those gains, in the eastern part of the country, have shown the efficacy of American military aid. It is working. Pulling back now would be a grave mistake.

The fight in Ukraine is the fight of this decade — maybe this century.

It is the fight between democracy and authoritarianism.

The United States has long sought to avoid direct conflict with repressive powers like Russia and China. And in recent decades, the country learned that boots-on-the-ground fights against far less powerful regimes can be disastrous, too.

But Ukraine is different.

The United States isn’t deploying troops. It is providing aid to a highly motivated democracy defending itself against a brutal incursion in a strategically important part of the world.

Washington should be able to see that distinction, whichever party is in charge.

Editorials represent the views of the Boston Globe Editorial Board. Follow us on Twitter at @GlobeOpinion.