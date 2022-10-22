Aaron Boone embraces change with the Yankees down in the ALCS

In 2018, Alex Cora used starting pitchers Chris Sale, Rick Porcello, and David Price five times in relief during the postseason. Eduardo Rodriguez got a start a day after he pitched in relief. It all made perfect sense at the time.

The fun of the postseason — although not for the managers — is that it takes one loss to change that thinking. The script gets thrown away.

NEW YORK — Baseball managers spend six months of the regular season driving down the middle lane at the speed limit. They steadfastly ignore short sample sizes and focus on the long term.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone, whose team was run over by those ‘18 Red Sox in the Division Series, hit that stage on Saturday in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series.

His leadoff hitter was Anthony Rizzo, who had been atop the order only five times all season. Giancarlo Stanton started in left field, something he had not done at Yankee Stadium since late in the 2019 season.

That’s a lot of ground to cover for a player who has been primarily a designated hitter the last three years.

“As I deliberated on it [Friday], I checked in with him just to make sure that he felt good about it,” Boone said. “I told him I was considering it. He was all in on it, let’s go, and decided to go that way.”

That allowed Matt Carpenter to bat fifth as the designated hitter. He missed the final eight weeks of the regular season with a broken left foot. Carpenter was then 0 for 7 with seven strikeouts.

No matter, Boone struck with him hoping for one big hit.

Josh Donaldson was dropped to seventh in the order, the lowest he has been for any game since 2013, his first full season in the majors.

But the Yankees were 9 for 65 with 30 strikeouts in the first two games. They need more offense however they can get it.

“Playoffs is hard, man,” Boone said. “We’re up against probably the best pitching staff there is going right now, so there’s going to be some bumps in that.

“We’ve gone up against [Justin] Verlander and Framber [Valdez]. We’ve gotten two runs in each game. It hasn’t been quite enough. It’s hard this time of year. You’ve got to just keep powering through it, game plan as best as you can.”

On the other side, Astros manager Dusty Baker took advantage of his team winning twice in Houston to make lineup changes from a position of strength, not desperation.

He gave Christian Vázquez his first start of the postseason because he had caught Cristian Javier six times during the season. That allowed Baker to give 36-year-old Martin Maldonado two days off in a row.

“[Vázquez] is on our team. So when you come to our team, we’ve got to give you our secrets to success, and they have done that,” Baker said. “And our pitchers and our coaching staff have worked very well with him.”

As a member of the Red Sox, Vázquez played 46 regular-season games at Yankee Stadium and two more in the playoffs in ‘18. Baker knew he wouldn’t get rattled in the atmosphere of the Bronx.

Baker also gave Trey Mancini his first start of the series as the DH. That was more of a hunch that Mancini was overdue for some big hits after struggling since being acquired from Baltimore.

If Mancini gets going, now a deep lineup gets more dangerous.

“It’s great. You always want an opportunity to play in these games, games of this magnitude, and, yeah, I’m really excited,” he said.

We’ve seen the same thing in the NLCS. Phillies manager Rob Thomson used righthanded reliever Seranthony Dominguez for a six-out save in Game 3 on Friday, trusting him to lock the game down.

Before this postseason, Dominguez’ previous two-inning stint was in 2019. He has done it twice in the playoffs and is suddenly a hero in Philadelphia.

That’s how it works in the postseason. All the rules are forgotten.

