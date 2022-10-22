Boston College football has no answers for Sam Hartman, Wake Forest offense

The shorthanded Eagles struggled to stymie the Demon Deacons, falling victim to their trademark “slow mesh” delayed run-pass option and veteran quarterback Sam Hartman’s brilliance. No. 13 Wake Forest played its best football in critical moments, running away with a 43-15 win Saturday at Truist Field in Winston-Salem, N.C.

BC (2-5, 1-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) kept it close for a while, trailing 14-9 late in the second quarter, but the Demon Deacons (6-1, 2-1 ACC) extended the lead to 21-9 at halftime and cruised from there.

Connor Lytton drilled a 29-yard field goal to put the Eagles ahead early, then Hartman found Jahmal Banks for a 15-yard score and Taylor Morin for a 12-yard toss to make it 14-3.

The Eagles, playing without starting center Drew Kendall (broken wrist) and starting left guard Finn Dirstine (shoulder, out for the season), turned to a relatively inexperienced starting offensive line of Ozzy Trapilo (LT), Dwayne Allick (LG), Jackson Ness (C), Nick Thomas (RG), and Jack Conley (RT).

Punter Danny Longman, who perfectly executed a fake early in the second quarter, had more rushing yards (24) than the rest of the Eagles combined (15) in the first half. Longman’s scamper — followed by a two-fumble play that kept a highly unusual Eagles’ drive alive — led to a 61-yard strike from Phil Jurkovec (20-for-38 passing, 221 yards, 1 TD; 21 yards rushing, 1 TD) to Zay Flowers (10 catches, 135 yards, 1 TD) to slice the deficit to 14-9.

Hartman (25-for-40 passing, 313 yards, 5 TDs, 1 INT; 7 yards rushing, 1 TD) hit A.T. Perry for a 13-yard TD strike late in the half to create some separation. The Eagles held the edge in both yards and time of possession in both the first and second quarters, but couldn’t match the Demon Deacons’ efficiency.

Wake Forest extended its lead to 28-9 on a 4-yard dart from Hartman to Morin, then Jurkovec scurried in from 7 yards out to cut the deficit to 28-15 with 4:41 left in the third.

Redshirt freshman Cole Batson intercepted a pass on the next drive, but the Eagles couldn’t capitalize. Hartman scored from 2 yards out and connected with Ke’Shawn Williams for a 2-point conversion to extend the lead to 36-15 through three.

Hartman’s sixth touchdown came midway through the fourth, when he delivered a pinpoint pass to Banks for a 16-yard dagger. He was poised, patient, and accurate, and BC’s secondary had no answer the bulk of the game.

The Eagles did what they could, and put up a fight for two-plus quarters, but they lost to a more experienced and explosive team.

