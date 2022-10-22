Bruins emerge with 4-3 overtime win over Wild at TD Garden

The win also improved their overall record to 5-1-0, which had them parked alone in first place in the league’s overall standings as the sellout crowd filed out on Causeway Street.

Nick Foligno, Hampus Lindholm, and Pastrnak also scored for the Bruins, leading them to perfect 4-0-0 record on home ice this season.

The Bruins continued piling up of points Saturday afternoon with a 4-3 overtime win over the visiting Minnesota Wild, with Taylor Hall cashing in the winner off a pass from David Pastrnak with 10.2 seconds remaining.

Linus Ullmark, called on for a back-to-back start for the first time this season, again was rock solid in net with 24 stops. Ullmark is now 4-0-0 after going 26-10-2 last season, his first after signing as an unrestricted free agent.

The Wild pulled even for a second time on the afternoon, 3-3, with only 4:31 remaining in regulation with their first even-strength goal of the day. Mats Zuccarello swept a long-range backhand wrister toward the net and Jared Spurgeon made the tip from the top of the crease.

The goals by Foligno, Pastrnak, and Lindholm staked the Bruins to a 3-2 lead by the 40:00 mark — the fourth time in six games the Bruins carried the advantage into the third.

Foligno, who scored only twice last season, his first with the Bruins, knocked home the 1-1 equalizer with a power-play strike at the 3:12 mark. Parked in Pastrnak’s favorite spot, the faceoff dot in the left wing circle, Foligno whipped home a short relay off the left half-wall by Hall.

Only 1:17 prior to Foligno squaring it, the Wild had their lone lead of the afternoon when Brandon Duhaime potted a shorthand at 1:55. The lead, which lasted all of 77 seconds, was the first by an opponent on Garden ice this season.

Before the period ended, Pastrnak’s fourth of the season broke the 1-1 deadlock, and again Hall had the primary assist. Hall, barreling down the right side with a David Krejci feed, lowered his lead shoulder and let go his shot from below the faceoff circle. Marc-Andre Fleury (39 saves) made the initial stop, but Pastrnak was on the doorstep to cash in the fat rebound.

Lindholm’s goal, his second as a Bruin, delivered the 3-1 lead with 6:41 gone in the second, the big Swedish blue liner following up his first shot with a quick rebound pot from low in the left circle. After first taking a D-to-D pass from Matt Grzelcyk, Lindholm first fired a wrister from the top rim of the left circle, then made it a two-goal lead when cashing in the loose puck from his first attempt.

Milford’s Matt Boldy, the No. 12 pick in the 2019 draft, then pulled the Wild back within a goal at 15:58 with his expert tip of a Zuccarello attempt from the right wing circle. Parked between the faceoff hash marks, Boldly provided the perfect redirection for his 18th career goal.





