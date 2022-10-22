Cade Klubnik steps in to lead Clemson to comeback win over Syracuse

Clemson’s starter was right. Klubnik, the five-star newcomer, led the fifth-ranked Tigers to two fourth-quarter touchdowns in a 27-21 win over No. 14 Syracuse on Saturday.

CLEMSON, S.C. — DJ Uiagalelei tapped backup quarterback Cade Klubnik on the helmet and gave him a final piece of advice before the freshman headed to the field with No. 5 Clemson down, 21-10, in the third quarter.

Will Shipley scored twice on the ground, including the go-ahead 50-yard TD run with less than 12 minutes to go. Shipley also had a career-high 172 yards rushing.

Clemson (8-0, 6-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) rallied from 14 down in the first half for its 14th straight win overall, an ACC-record setting 38th straight home victory, and maintained control of the ACC Atlantic Division as the league’s last unbeaten.

And it likely wouldn’t have happened without Klubnik’s steady hand in the final 20 minutes.

Uiagalelei had his worst game of the season with two interceptions — he had two in the first seven games — and a fumble that Syracuse (6-1, 3-1) returned for a 90-yard scoop and score as the Tigers fell behind, 21-7.

Klubnik’s spark was immediate. He led a 15-play, 80-yard drive finished by Phil Mafah’s 1-yard bull rush.

After a Syracuse punt, Klubnik opened the next series with an 11-yard run before Shipley’s winning TD run to go up 22-21 that sent him into the stands with his version of the Lambeau Leap. The Tigers went for 2 as Klubnik escaped a defender in the backfield, rolled right, and found Joseph Ngata for the conversion.

Klubnik punched the air and Death Valley erupted in a frenzy.

“Just excited to get my moment,” Klubnik said. “It was awesome — such a great environment today.”

Will there be more ahead this year? Perhaps not.

“As far as DJ, DJ’s our starter, DJ’s our leader,” Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said. “Nothing’s changed there.”

Klubnik’s chance came because the Orange pressured Uiagalelei into mistakes. Safety Ja’Had Carter had Syracuse’s first interception, then picked up the loose ball Uiagalelei dropped and ran uncontested for a score.

When Uiagalelei threw his second pick on an off-target pass, Swinney made the change.

Uiagalelei understood, telling offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter he just wanted to win.

“It was a bad day,” Uiagalelei said. “There were mistakes I made, things I wish I had back.”

Clemson held Syracuse to 119 yards and no points the final two quarters. Garrett Shrader took Syracuse to the Clemson 30 with 32 seconds left but was picked off by safety R.J. Mickens on his final throw.

Shrader passed for a touchdown and rushed for another. He finished 18-of-26 passing for 167 yards.

“This is the first time we’ve tasted defeat and I want the taste out of my mouth and be back on the right side of it,” Syracuse coach Dino Babers said.

Klubnik’s performance was eerily similar to Clemson’s last close call at home against Syracuse in 2018 when Chase Brice — he of the Appalachian State Hail Mary win this season — came in for injured starter Trevor Lawrence and led a 94-yard fourth-quarter scoring drive in the final minute for a 27-23 win.