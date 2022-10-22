From Cole Strange to Bailey Zappe, the Patriots’ 2022 draft class already paying dividends

Groh, who was promoted this offseason following the departure of Dave Ziegler, seems to have struck gold with his first draft class. Of the 10 selections made this year, five have carved out meaningful roles on the team.

Director of player personnel Matt Groh sure must be pleased when he watches the 2022 Patriots from the press box each week.

Strange, drafted 29th overall, has started at left guard in each of New England’s six games. Against Miami in Week 1, he played only 86 percent of the offense’s snaps because the coaching staff implemented a rotation in order to keep linemen fresh amid the sweltering heat. But Strange hasn’t missed a snap since.

Advertisement

When the Patriots drafted Strange out of Chattanooga, an overwhelming number of analysts agreed they had taken him far too early, that he would have still been available in the next round. Even Rams coach Sean McVay couldn’t hide his surprise at the pick.

Get Point After Delivering exclusive analysis and commentary on the Patriots and the NFL right to your inbox, on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

The Patriots needed an interior offensive lineman, though, after losing starting guards Ted Karras via free agency and Shaq Mason via trade. And, through six weeks, Strange has delivered.

Perhaps his most impressive feat: He is the lone member of the starting offensive line that hasn’t committed a penalty this season.

Strange has allowed eight pressures and two sacks, which isn’t a particularly remarkable stat line, but he’s improved in pass protection as the season has progressed. In his last three games, Strange has only surrendered two pressures.

“He gets better every week,” coach Bill Belichick said earlier this month. “Smart kid. He has learned a lot and is able to process a lot more on a weekly basis and certainly over the couple months that we’ve been here.

“That’s a lot of snaps, a lot of days, a lot of meetings, and a lot of practices. He’s absorbed a lot of information and processed it well. Like every young player, he has a long way to go, but he’s gaining ground.”

Advertisement

Next up is wide receiver Tyquan Thornton.

Thornton, drafted out of Baylor in the second round, has turned in a smaller sample size because he opened the season on injured reserve with a broken collarbone. But, in his two games, he’s shown flashes of what is potentially to come.

Against Cleveland last week, Thornton caught four of his five targets and scored two touchdowns, one rushing and one receiving. His speed makes him an intriguing addition.

Even if Thornton’s role doesn’t increase dramatically in the coming weeks, the coaches sound encouraged by his development as he adjusts to a pro offense.

“He’s a smart kid,” said Belichick. “He has a good skill=set. He’s picking those things up like everybody, every rookie. The passing game in the NFL is quite different from college. A lot of refinement. But he gets better every day.”

On the defensive side of the ball, rookie defensive backs Marcus Jones and Jack Jones have both seen their playing time increase.

Marcus Jones, drafted in the third round out of Houston, still mainly contributes as the team’s primary punt and kick returner, but he’s made the most of his limited action on defense.

Against Cleveland, he was on the field for a season-high 49 percent of the defense’s snaps. He held his ground in coverage, nearly picking off a deep pass intended for Browns wide receiver (and speedster) Anthony Schwartz. Despite his smaller stature (5 feet 8 inches), Jones even matched up against four-time Pro Bowler Amari Cooper (6-1) on multiple plays.

Advertisement

Jack Jones, meanwhile, has emerged as one of the team’s regular contributors in the secondary. While the pick-six against Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers may be the highlight of his season thus far, Jones also intercepted Detroit’s Jared Goff at New England’s 3-yard line.

His performance has earned him Pro Football Focus’s highest grade (90.5) among all rookie defenders. If Jones, a fourth-round pick out of Arizona State, can continue to make plays at this frequency, the Patriots’ cornerback room will certainly be in a better state than expected following the departure of J.C. Jackson.

Rounding out the group is quarterback Bailey Zappe.

Zappe, drafted out of Western Kentucky in the fourth round, stepped in seamlessly when Mac Jones was sidelined by a high ankle sprain. According to the NFL, Zappe is the first rookie to win his first two starts and record a passer rating of at least 100 since Hall-of-Famer Sonny Jurgensen in 1957.

Although New England’s opponents (Detroit and Cleveland) were fairly friendly, Zappe’s feel for the game and decision-making passed the eye test, too. Zappe fever may be ending as soon as Monday night against Chicago, but his impressive performance has made things interesting.

The fact that the Patriots have five rookies immediately in the fold not only must please Groh but also owner Robert Kraft, who has said repeatedly in recent years that drafting high-performers is the key to effective team building.

Advertisement

With members of 2022 and 2021 class both earning important roles, the Patriots have quite a bit of a promise moving forward. Belichick, however, made sure to preach patience.

“Every rookie is learning in every game at this point,” Belichick said. “There’s a ton for them to learn at every position, every day, every week. Those guys have a long, long, learning curve ahead of them, that they’re on and gaining ground on. But it’s a marathon and we’re barely in the first mile.”

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.Follow her on Twitter @nicolecyang.