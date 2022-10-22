Georgia-bound senior Joenel Aguero feted, then feasts as St. John’s Prep runs away from BC High

Aguero reeled off a 50-yard catch-and-run for a score and returned a 36-yard interception for a touchdown, in addition to delivering a plethora of bone-crushing hits, leading No. 4 St. John’s Prep to a 41-20 Catholic Conference victory over visiting BC High at Glatz Field.

During pregame, St. John’s Prep senior Joenel Aguero was presented his jersey for the 2023 Under Armour Next All-American game.

“He’s special and he shows it every week,” said St. John’s Prep coach Brian St. Pierre. “He’s become a weapon for us on offense. He’s just so explosive. He plays a different level of ball. I’ve never seen someone as physically imposing as him. He plays with reckless abandonment, in a controlled, good way.

“His football instincts are special. His reaction speed and the way he runs to the ball and runs through people when he hits. There’s tackling, getting someone to the ground, and then there’s driving through them. That’s special, that’s unique.”

Senior Santiago Quiceno starred in the secondary, tipping the pass Aguero intercepted. A lockdown cornerback, the Revere resident used his coverage skills to net an inception of his own.

“He’s an unbelievable worker,” said St. Pierre. “He’s an unbelievably unselfish player. He’s a coach’s dream. He’s running it back there. He’s an extension of the coaching staff on defense.”

Sophomore Deacon Robillard of Rowley threw for 220 yards and a touchdown in his first career start for the Eagles (5-2), who trailed 14-13 in the third quarter before scoring 28 consecutive points.

Apponequet 16, Greater New Bedford 0 — A 13-yard touchdown run by Harrison Lemieux in the first quarter and an 8-yard scoring scamper by Jackson Gagnier in the second were all the Lakers’ (6-1) defense needed while recording a South Coast Conference shutout. Gagnier ran in both two-point conversions.

Brockton 35, New Bedford 24 — Kole Osinubi (14 carries, 176 rushing yards) ran for four touchdowns, including a 63-yard dash in the fourth quarter, to carry the Boxers (6-1) to a Southeast Conference victory. Mauricio Powell broke off a 72-yard touchdown run in the second quarter for Brockton, while Zakari Nunes scored three times for the Whalers.

Groton 59, St. George’s 48 — In a back-and-forth edition of the Clark-Congleton Bowl, it was Groton (2-2) who brought it home, as Sean Greene finished with three touchdowns, JP Charpentier scored on a 54-yard catch and a 7-yard run, and Salim Hill and Bensan Han each added a rushing touchdown. St. George’s (1-3) led 21-20 at the half, but Groton used a 24-point third quarter to pull ahead and kept pace in the fourth to walk away with an ISL win.

Milton Academy 44, Roxbury Latin 13 — Georgetown commit Jacob Holtschlag connected with Penn State-bound Andrew Rappleyea for passing touchdowns of 35 and 10 yards, Ben Waterman scampered for a 37-yard score, and Matt Childs found the end zone on a 70-yard run as Milton Academy (3-2) built a 30-0 halftime lead and coasted to an ISL win.

Scituate 41, Quincy 15 — Sophomore wideout Lawson Foley (5 catches, 96 yards) and junior quarterback Jackson Belsan (9 for 9, 120 yards, 4 TDs) showed off their chemistry as they connected for three touchdown passes. Senior running backs Colin Morley and Jamieson Hodlin each ran for over 100 yards and a score to lead the Sailors (3-3) to a Patriot League Fisher win.

St. Mary’s 42, Cardinal Spellman 8 — It was a game of big plays for the Spartans (5-2), who picked up a Catholic Central win, as Derick Coulanges took the first play from scrimmage 48 yards to the house. David Brown and Ernie Panias followed with 60- and 66-yard runs, respectively, Brown and Carlos De La Rosa each had a pick-6, and Nick Sacco finished the scoring with a 69-yard touchdown reception from Tyler Guy in the third quarter.

Woburn 54, Lexington 12 — Bryan Ferreira dominated the ground attack for the Tanners (4-3), scoring touchdowns of 1, 6 and 40 yards during Woburn’s 40-point second quarter. Brett Tuzzolo added an 80-yard kickoff return touchdown in the third quarter to secure a Middlesex League win.

