Jayson Tatum (40 points), Derrick White deliver as Celtics hold off feisty Magic

With Jaylen Brown erratic from the field and Al Horford getting rest, the Celtics were prime for an upset from the winless Magic, playing their home opener in front of a packed house. Boston spent the evening trading blows until the final minutes of the fourth quarter, when White and Tatum (40 points) scored key buckets.

Luckily, Derrick White delivered his best game since arriving in Boston last February. With the Celtics trailing by 2 with six minutes left, White scored 7 points during a game-changing run and finished with 27 in Boston’s 126-120 win over the Magic at Amway Center.

ORLANDO — The Celtics walked away Saturday night in need of a break after their 15-round fight with an inexperienced opponent. They engaged in a grueling struggle with a Magic team filled with lottery picks eager to prove themselves yet prone to mistakes.

The Celtics never led by more than 9 points and looked a bit fatigued after Friday’s win at Miami. Orlando starting lineup included three lottery picks, including recent No. 1 selection Paolo Banchero, a physical specimen who finished with 23 points, facing off against Tatum.

The Magic shot 47.4 percent and hit 15 3-pointers but couldn’t find enough offense in the waning minutes to overcome the duo if White and Tatum.

The Celtics needed every bit of energy and guile to stave off the Magic, including 33-year-old Blake Griffin, who made a pivotal late third-quarter play by stripping Banchero, diving on the floor before Banchero to get the steal, leading to a Celtics bucket for a 99-94 lead.

Boston played hard in the second half of a back-to-back but the Magic were prepared for a grueling battle. Not even a combined 50 points after three quarters from Tatum and White could keep Orlando from continuously charging back.

Five Orlando players scored were in double figures after three periods, including Terrence Ross with 24.

Orlando may not be on anyone’s playoff radar come spring but it is a young, talented team filled with lottery picks waiting to blossom. So in their home opener, they threw every punch early at a Celtics still basking in Friday’s win in Miami.

Orlando, which played Friday in Atlanta, began the game with great energy, jumping out to a 14-9 lead behind buckets from old nemesis Ross, who at 31 is the veteran of this group.

Banchero, a 6-foot-10-inch physical specimen with ballhandling skills faced Duke cohort Tatum. The more experienced Tatum won the first-half match with 21 points but Banchero had his moments, including a spin move for an And-1 and a 3-pointer. He settled for 3-pointers early, to the Celtics liking, but ended the half attacking the basket.

Boston’s defense, considered one of the league’s best, had issues with versatile swingman Franz Wagner, who kept scoring on his dribble spin move against smaller defenders. He finished with a team-high 16 points in the first half as Orlando shot 50 percent and canned nine 3-pointers.

With Horford out with back soreness, coach Joe Mazzulla experimented with lineups, giving Luke Kornet and Payton Pritchard their first minutes of the season. Noah Vonleh got the start but struggled against Orlando’s size. The Magic threw out Wendell Carter Jr., Mo Bamba, and Bol Bol at center in addition to Banchero.

With Robert Williams out another two months and Horford resting, the Celtics understandably struggled with Orlando’s size. Bol, who was briefly a Celtic before being traded to Orlando, blocked three shots in eight minutes, including two 3-point attempts by Malcolm Brogdon.

The Celtics trailed, 64-58, with 2:24 left in the half before going on a 10-2 run to briefly take a 2-point lead. Grant Williams was called for bodying Ross on a desperation jumper with 1.2 seconds left, leading to tying free throws.

An angry Williams kept repeating “That’s awful!” at official Brent Haskill, who angered the Celtics bench earlier in the half when he didn’t call a foul on Banchero, who made contact with Tatum after a corner three.

