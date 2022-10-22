Justin Verlander has a chance to be the last of a dying breed: the 300-game winner

Managers more often than not start games planning to go to the bullpen in the sixth. The idea of a starter deserving to go deeper if he is pitching well is negated by wanting to use relievers to create better matchups.

Starters averaged only 5.21 innings this season. Getting into the seventh inning, the expectation at the turn of the century, has backtracked to getting through the order twice. If that’s five innings, great. If not, that’s OK.

Baseball has not had a 300-game winner since Randy Johnson in 2009. It’s fair to wonder if he’ll be the last.

Save us, Justin Verlander.

The Houston Astros ace turns 40 in February and has no plans to stop pitching any time soon. He has 244 victories and counting.

“I love the game. I love competing,” Verlander said when I asked him why he keeps coming back. “I’ve always been one of those, I don’t know, it’s just never been a doubt in my mind.”

Verlander has made $317.5 million in his career and should be a first-ballot Hall of Famer. But the expectation is he will decline his $25 million option for next season and see what free agency holds.

He will not lack for opportunities after going 18-4 with a 1.75 earned run average. Verlander was hit hard in Game 1 of the Division Series by Seattle, allowing six runs over four innings. But he came back and held the Yankees to one run in six innings in Game 1 of the ALCS.

“I just want to play until they rip the jersey off me,” Verlander said. “I’m not going to be out there making a fool of myself, don’t get me wrong. It’s just the way I’ve always envisioned it. You see the greats of the past, and those guys pitched into their 40s. It was never a question in my mind that if you want to be great that’s what you have to do.

“So I’ve prepared myself to do that since I started throwing a baseball. I think with that mentality, you have a long-term vision and goal, and I don’t know, maybe I just manifest it.”

Verlander is the only pitcher you can imagine getting to 300 victories at this point. Zack Greinke, who could retire, is next with 223. From there you drop all the way down to 38-year-old Max Scherzer with 201.

An additional 56 victories would require at least another four years. But Verlander gave the Astros 28 starts and 175 innings this season and he believes that’s a baseline for the future given that his arm is healthy after essentially missing all of the 2020-21 seasons recovering from Tommy John surgery.

“He’s a human freak. He’s the only one who can get to 300,” said Pedro Martinez, who finished his career with 219 victories.

“Beyond Verlander, I am comfortable saying no, no more 300. The main reason is the money they make and the way the game is played now. It’s not going to allow somebody to play that long and sacrifice their bodies for that long and at the time get enough repetitions to get 300.”

Verlander said baseball defined his life until he married model Kate Upton in 2017. They now have a daughter.

Sharing his career with them is part of his motivation.

“I would never want to look back with regret that I didn’t find out how far I could take this,” Verlander said. “I obviously was gifted to throw a baseball, you know, so why would I stop that short?”

HAPPY TRAILS

Nuñez made an impact on the Sox

Eduardo Nuñez's pinch-hit homer in Game 1 of the 2018 World Series was his most pivotal contribution in a Sox uniform. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Eduardo Nuñez announced his retirement Thursday and it wasn’t big news. A prospect the Yankees once thought would replace Derek Jeter at shortstop proved to be a career utility player for five teams.

There’s nothing wrong with that. Nuñez played parts of 11 seasons, appeared in 18 playoff games, and always left his teammates and coaches smiling. In all the good ways, “Nunie” was a character.

Nuñez’s career included 225 games for the Red Sox from 2017-2019. He was acquired at the trade deadline in ‘17 and gave the Sox a big lift offensively, filling in for Dustin Pedroia at second base.

Nuñez injured his right knee on Sept. 9, returned for the playoffs, and had one at-bat before re-injuring his knee and being carried off the field.

Nuñez returned in ‘18 and was a helpful backup during the regular season before belting a three-run pinch-hit home run in Game 1 of the World Series.

In the epic 18-inning Game 3, Nuñez got tangled up with Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes in the 13th inning and collapsed to the dirt. With the Sox out of position players, he got back to his feet and produced a ground ball that resulted in a run-scoring throwing error.

Nuñez fell down after he crossed first but stayed in the game the Sox eventually lost.

The drama didn’t matter a few days later when the Sox clinched the Series. Nuñez was plenty healthy for the celebrations that followed.

A few other observations on the Red Sox:

▪ The Sox had 391 innings from rookie pitchers this season, ninth most in the majors. Only two of the teams with more, Baltimore (467⅔) and Seattle (393), had winning records.

Alex Cora made mention of this after the season, saying the Sox should benefit from those pitchers gaining experience. But it also points to the fact that the Sox leaned too heavily on pitchers lacking experience.

▪ The industry reaction was that the Sox were reaching when they made high school second baseman Nick Yorke the 17th overall pick of the 2020 draft. He disproved that with an excellent season in 2021, posting a .928 OPS over 97 games at two levels.

That dropped to .668 over 80 games this season at High A Greenville as Yorke dealt with injuries.

That Yorke has hit .306 with an .839 OPS through 13 games in the Arizona Fall League is a good sign given the high level of competition.

The other positive has been Yorke steadfastly refusing to make excuses for his low numbers this season.

ETC.

Francona: Guardians just getting started

Terry Francona got the best out of his Guardians this season, and he'll be back for more in 2023. Sarah Stier/Getty

Terry Francona has two World Series rings and more accomplishments than will fit on his Hall of Fame plaque. This season was among his best work.

The Guardians, with the fourth-lowest payroll in the majors, won their division by 11 games and came within a win of advancing to the ALCS.

“Probably further than anybody except the people in [the clubhouse] thought they would go. I just reminded them of that,” Francona said after Cleveland was eliminated by the Yankees on Tuesday.

“I know they are hurting right now, because they care, and they worked unbelievably hard. But I hope as that wears off, they will realize just how proud we are of them and how much we care about them.”

Cleveland had 17 players make their major league debuts and they accounted for 27 percent of the team’s plate appearances. No team had ever won a division title using so many rookies.

That group included left fielder Stephen Kwan and right fielder Oscar Gonzalez. Kwan had a .773 OPS and stole 19 bases over 147 games. Gonzalez had a .788 OPS in 91 games then had two walkoff hits in the postseason.

On the pitching side, Konnor Pilkington made 11 starts and had a 3.88 ERA.

“This needs to be a starting place for us. This can’t just be a good story this year,” Francona said. “We need to take this and go, because I think we have a chance to have something really special.”

Francona, 63, is contemplating when he will retire, but said Friday he would be back next season. He certainly is adaptable. Cleveland was second in the American League in stolen bases (119) and sacrifices (22) and 14th in home runs (127).

Its team defense also ranked in the top five across most metrics.

The same manager who won games with punishing hitters and a big payroll in Boston succeeded with a low payroll and small ball.

“Although we didn’t get to our final destination, it’s a pretty good year,” Francona said. “A lot of things happened that I don’t think people were expecting. Where it goes from here, that’s up to us. We are going to have to take it and do better.”

The next trick will be winning decisive games. The Guardians are 1-8 in winner-take-all postseason games with eight losses in a row dating to Game 7 of the 1997 World Series.

The lone victory was in Game 5 of the 1997 Division Series when Manny Ramirez drove in two runs to beat the pre-dynasty Yankees.

How much longer with Terry Francona stay in the dugout? David Dermer/Associated Press

O’Brien fondly remembered

Three of his grandsons played in the majors and he won 293 games as a respected college coach. For Fran O’Brien, who passed away this month at 90, it was a baseball life well lived.

A Reading native and 1955 Tufts graduate, O’Brien became MIT’s coach in 1969 and lasted 28 seasons. He led the Engineers to the program’s first NCAA berth in 1974 and the ECAC championship in 1993. The school’s field is named in his honor.

O’Brien also mixed in 14 seasons as MIT’s head men’s basketball coach and was New England coach of the year in 1980.

His son, Kevin, was signed by the Yankees and spent a year in the minors. Three grandsons — Daniel Bard, Luke Bard, and John Andreoli — have 14 seasons and 446 games of major league experience.

O’Brien’s accolades included the American Baseball Coaches Association’s ethics award in 2014 and the Jack Butterfield Award from the New England Baseball Coaches Association for his devotion to the college game. He also managed Harwich in the Cape Cod League and was manager of the year in 1990 and coached Holy Cross from 2002-04.

“Fran O’Brien’s impact on the MIT baseball program will always be remembered and celebrated,” MIT coach Andy Barlow said.

O’Brien is survived by five children, 16 grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.

Extra bases

Roger Clemens is still high on the Sox' future. Carmen Mandato/Getty

Ran across Roger Clemens at the ALCS. He lives a short distance from Minute Maid Park but in recent years has strengthened his once-frayed ties to the Red Sox and follows the team as closely as he can. “They’ll be fine. I really believe that,” Clemens said. “I like [Alex Cora]. He’s just got to get some healthy arms.” How would the Rocket pitch Aaron Judge? “Very carefully. [In Houston] you can pitch him away a little bit easier than in. At Yankee Stadium, even though I pitched at old Yankee Stadium, it’s still a chip shot [to right field] there. I’d be careful with him. Solo home runs are good. Stay away from the three-run homer. He’s a special player and he’s dangerous.” … Christian Vázquez plans to play for Puerto Rico and manager Yadier Molina in the World Baseball Classic and likely will share catching duties with Astros teammate Martin Maldonado. Vázquez, who will be a free agent after the season, said the ideal scenario would be to sign with a new team quickly so he could start getting to know the coaches and pitchers and lessen the impact of missing some days in spring training … Judge has four home runs in deciding games of postseason series, a record. The disparate group of Yogi Berra, Didi Gregorius, Troy O’Leary, Bill “Moose” Skowron, and Giancarlo Stanton have three. O’Leary had two homers in Game 5 of the 1999 Division Series against Cleveland, the game in which Pedro Martinez threw six innings of no-hit relief … Dusty Baker has done everything a manager can do short of winning a World Series. The Astros are capable of getting the 73-year-old Baker over that hurdle, but he doesn’t let that enter his day-to-day thinking. “I’ll get it. You can’t rush it before it gets here because it ain’t here yet. So you just got to put yourself in a position to do it,” Baker said. “I’m just taking it one game at a time and just living my life because you can’t live too far in the future, or else you’re not really enjoying today.” World Series or not, Baker should be in the Hall of Fame. He’s ninth in career victories and has won pennants in both leagues … Because coaches and managers vote and don’t always do their homework, the Gold Glove finalists can be a bit sketchy. Juan Soto, for instance, joined Mookie Betts and Daulton Varsho as National League finalists in right field. Soto is a solid fielder, but Aristides Aquino was clearly better this season. And while we are generally in favor of Jackie Bradley Jr. when it comes to defensive accolades, he started only 66 games in right field and was a finalist in the American League. Bradley was excellent when he played there but was a part-time player. Andrew Benintendi was selected as a left field finalist in the AL. Boy, if only a team could have Betts, Bradley, and Benintendi in the same outfield … Dodgers president of baseball ops Andrew Friedman is getting testy about the idea that the front office dictates the in-game decisions manager Dave Roberts makes. “Is that really a narrative?” Friedman said. “After every single postseason I’ve answered that question. So I don’t feel like it’s a narrative. If it ever changes, I’ll let people know.” There is a fine line between dictating decisions and pregame meetings laying out what the analytically approved decision should be for certain situations … It was extraordinarily odd to come across Reggie Jackson wearing an Astros cap at the ALCS. The 76-year-old Jackson was a Yankees adviser for roughly 25 years before a falling out with the team in 2020. He joined the Astros as a “special adviser” to owner Jim Crane early in the 2021 season. Crane, meanwhile, is said to be contemplating removing James Click as general manager because of personal animus. Assistant GM Pete Putila left for the Giants earlier this month to become GM under Farhan Zaidi … Happy birthday to John Lackey, who is 44. The big lug spent 15 years in the majors, won 188 games and helped the Angels (2002), Red Sox (2013), and Cubs (2016) win the World Series. Lackey had a 3.44 ERA in 29 postseason games, 3.45 in seven appearances in the World Series. Felix Doubront is 35. The lefty pitched for the Sox from 2010-14. Doubront allowed one earned run over seven innings in four relief appearances in the 2013 postseason.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com.