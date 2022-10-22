Mac Jones officially “questionable” to play on “Monday Night Football”

If Jones is inactive for a fourth straight game, the Patriots will once again turn to rookie Bailey Zappe , who has started the past two games. Veteran Brian Hoyer , who started in Week 4 before suffering a concussion, remains on injured reserve.

Jones has not returned to game action since suffering a high ankle sprain in Week 3. He practiced in a limited capacity this week.

The Patriots have officially listed second-year quarterback Mac Jones as questionable to play Monday night against Chicago.

Coach Bill Belichick has stayed mum on the team’s plans for Monday night, but if Jones is healthy enough to play, he will in all likelihood retake his starting job.

One transaction that may shed light on the situation is the practice squad elevations, which will take place Sunday. If the Patriots choose to elevate quarterback Garrett Gilbert to the game-day roster, then Gilbert will likely back up Zappe as he did in Week 6. If Gilbert is not activated, however, then Jones and Zappe will be the two active quarterbacks Monday.

Also questionable to play are wide receiver Nelson Agholor (hamstring), defensive tackle Christian Barmore (knee), wide receiver Kendrick Bourne (toe), defensive tackle Lawrence Guy (shoulder), linebacker Anfernee Jennings (calf), cornerback Jonathan Jones (ankle), cornerback Jalen Mills (illness), guard Michael Onwenu (ankle), linebacker Josh Uche (hamstring), cornerback Shaun Wade (illness), and right tackle Isaiah Wynn (shoulder).

Wade was the lone non-participant in practice Friday; the others were limited.

Agholor and Uche did not play last week, nor did Guy, who last suited up in Week 3. Barmore and Bourne both suffered injuries during the game and did not return.

Harris back in mix

Patriots running back Damien Harris is cleared to play, after missing last week’s game with a hamstring injury.

“I’ve just been doing everything I can every single day to get back out there as fast as I can,” Harris said Saturday. “Things are going well. I’m feeling a lot better.”

When Harris was sidelined, Rhamondre Stevenson took on the bulk of the snaps out of the backfield. When both players are healthy, they typically alternate drives.

