Milton’s swim team won’t let inexperience block it from reaching lofty goals

Of all the things to learn — stroke technique, breathing, flip turns, streamlining — the most difficult task was an important one: diving into the pool.

A junior at Milton, Korman did not swim competitively until his freshman year. Neither did his classmates Aidan Crummey and Tyler Lum .

If you ask Tucker Korman , the hardest part of a swim race does not take place under water.

“Diving off that block was never my strong suit,” Korman said.

Starting their swimming careers — and their races — wasn’t easy. Now, in their third year competing, Korman, Crummey, and Lum have all qualified for sectionals in multiple individual events. They form an important part of a Wildcats team looking to make noise in the postseason after finishing as runner-up in both the South and Division 2 state meets in 2021.

Milton coach Jessica Gillooly, a former collegiate swimmer with Olympic bloodlines, and a host of experienced teammates have helped the newcomers adjust. Those swimmers have come a long way since struggling on the diving block.

“It’s high up. It’s scary. It’s at an angle,” Korman said. “With a little bit of time, it’s one of the better parts of my swimming now.”

Boys’ swimming is not a huge draw in the fall season. There were seven teams that participated between the North and South meets in 2021. Most schools field boys’ programs in the winter season.

The boys’ program at Milton, however, is growing, with a program-high 13 competing this fall. The group includes sophomores Malachi Buchanan and Jackson Wagner, who both won two individual events at sectionals last season. Junior Andrew Scapicchio and freshman Ryan Kelly are state qualifiers in diving and the 100-yard backstroke, respectively.

The Wildcats also have a talented group of female swimmers, headlined by senior Liv DiSandro, a state qualifier in the 100 backstroke, and junior Kaleigh Boynton, who has qualified in multiple events.

Then there are new swimmers like Korman, Crummey, Lum and senior Daniel Hipp, who has shaved 20 seconds off his time in the 100-yard freestyle since his freshman season.

“That’s probably the most rewarding part of coaching high school — when you get these kids with no prior experience,” Gillooly said.

Milton junior Tyler Lum credits coach Jessica Gilloly for his improvement as a competitive swimmer. “When everyone else was done, she stuck around to give me pointers," he said. John Gillooly

Gillooly, an art teacher at Tucker Elementary, swam at UMass Amherst. Her mother, Cathy Corcione was a U.S. Olympian in 1968 and one of the inaugural swimmers for the Princeton University women’s program. Her father, Bill Farley, swam in the 1964 Olympics. Milton alum Rose Gillooly, is taking after her mother, swimming at Savannah College of Art & Design.

Korman calls coach Gillooly “the mastermind behind the operation.”

Lum recalled his freshman year: “When everyone else was done, she stuck around to give me pointers.”

Wagner and Boynton have also stepped up to provide advice. Korman says learning from his teammates has helped give him additional confidence.

“It feels good to be able to compete with these kids that have been doing it their whole lives,” Korman said.

Milton High junior Tucker Korman did not swim competitively until his freshman year. But he has qualified for next month's South sectional meet in multiple events. John Gillooly

Hipp might be the most improved swimmer of the bunch. The senior says he’s vastly improved off the block and with other key elements like flip turns and freestyle technique.

When he looks back at his freshman self, he’s proud of the progress he’s made.

“I didn’t even know how to dive into the water properly,” Hipp said. “I’ve come a long way in my eyes.”

Diving in

▪ Cheryl Cavanaugh started the Walpole swim team 37 years ago, and she’s led the Walpole Barracudas youth program for 47 years.

When asked if she ever thinks of retirement, Cavanaugh joked, “My husband asks me the same thing.”

Cavanaugh knows how to think long-term, and she recognizes the importance of a rebuilding season. The Timberwolves graduated several key seniors last year, including Globe All-Scholastic Casey Laliberte, who broke two meet records at the Division 2 state meet and now swims at the University of Maine.

A young Walpole team is winless this season, but there have still been bright spots. Junior captain Ben Bahm and sophomore Avneesh Shenoy have qualified for sectionals in multiple events. On the girls’ side, senior Grace O’Malley has qualified for three events at the state level.

“Our relays aren’t as strong as last year,” Cavanaugh said. “It’s a retooling year.”

▪ Carter DeLano and Matthew Jo provided big contributions as Methuen-Tewksbury took home the boys’ Division 1 crown last season.

Both DeLano, now a junior, and Jo, a sophomore, took part in the winning 400 freestyle relay team. DeLano had a leg in the first-place 200 free relay team and Jo topped his teammate by two-tenths of a second in the 100 breaststroke.

While they swim together and against one another, head coach Jason Smith says DeLano and Jo enjoy a quiet competition.

“They’re kids that let their performance in the water do the talking for them,” Smith said.

The Methuen-Tewksbury boys look to challenge for another state championship. Junior Jonathan Phan returns as a vital relay member and senior Philip Nguyen and freshman Alan Dang should provide additional contributions.

“We’re looking to be very strong in our relays again,” Smith said.

On the girls’ side, watch out for three Methuen-Tewksbury seniors: Callie DeLano, Caitlyn Nims and Marissa Connolly.