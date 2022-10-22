Quarterback competitions, like a potential one between Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe, always a double-edged sword

The phrase stayed with me, not for its originality, considering it’s been around nearly as long as the game itself, but for its accuracy. Nothing divides a locker room as much as a quarterback controversy, when teammates can end up choosing sides against themselves rather than being unified against an opponent. To quote another well-known mantra, “A house divided cannot stand.”

The Patriots have not reached such a critical stage in their quarterback situation, but a couple of wrong moves and they may find themselves teetering on the edge of a real problem. Not that Bill Belichick needs anyone’s advice on handling such a delicate decision — he is the author of the greatest transition from one good quarterback to a great one in switching from Drew Bledsoe to Tom Brady — but watching him navigate this young duo of Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe makes for absolutely fascinating theater.

All signs point toward a Jones return Monday night against Chicago, and no problem here with handing the reins back to the incumbent starter — if, that is, the ankle Jones injured on the final play of a Week 3 loss to Baltimore is deemed healthy enough by team doctors.

Yes, Zappe has been more than solid in his three games (including two straight victories in his two starts). But the rookie fourth-round pick benefited not only from the softest spot in the Patriots schedule, beating the Lions and Browns, but also from a dialed-back offensive game plan that went heavy on play-action, called for shorter, more reliable passes, and contained a lot of maximum protection packages.

With another overmatched opponent coming up (the Patriots have been favored by as many as 8 points for the nationally televised road game), Jones deserves the chance to benefit from the same adjustments. But here’s the cautionary tale: What if he starts again . . . and loses? Then there might be an actual controversy, with questions about switching back to Zappe impossible to ignore or avoid.

Of course the vagaries of football will have plenty to say about where the Patriots go from here. Who foresaw Zappe being the starter already, jumping into action when veteran backup Brian Hoyer stepped in for Jones only to be sidelined by a concussion after 15 plays against Green Bay? There are no guarantees, which is why another football axiom — You shouldn’t lose your job due to injury — doesn’t really hold up. This is a results business, and Zappe was getting results. And unlike, say, Dak Prescott reclaiming his job from Cooper Rush down in Dallas, Jones only has the one rookie season on his résumé.

But it was a really good rookie season, one that included 10 wins, a playoff berth, and a subsequent vote by his peers as a team captain. That vote was the reason one of the team’s de facto offensive coordinators (and officially the quarterbacks coach) made it clear the team believes in Jones’s ability to handle whatever adversity this situation brings. He’s done just fine so far, helping Zappe in the meeting room, working with him from the sidelines last weekend, and keeping up with his own rehab and film work with the same energy as if he were playing.

“He does a terrific job of coming in every day, staying up to date on the information, really getting ahead on the opponents, and he prepares every day as if he’s taking every snap,’’ assistant coach Joe Judge said this past week. “I think that’s a tribute to how he works, his mentality, and the competitiveness he has and he’s doing everything he can to get himself back as fast as possible . . .

“He showed a lot of great leadership [last] weekend. He really did. And you always want a guy like Mac — obviously as a captain on the team, you want him down there, you want him with the team, you want him in uniform.”

Whether it’s Monday in Chicago or the following Sunday at the Jets, Jones will be back in uniform soon, and presumably, back in the pocket to start the game. How that transition goes will say a lot about the team’s chemistry as well as Jones’s maturity. Whether he reclaims the position with authority or whether he struggles, it’s up to him to handle the bumps along the way. There’s been no indication he would pout or disturb the vibe of what has emerged as a strong locker room — he managed to be on the same roster as two national championship quarterbacks at Alabama in Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa and calmly waited his turn — but as noted earlier, nothing is guaranteed.

It’s all worth watching, a chance to learn about parts of Jones that don’t show up on a stat sheet. He won the job with strong play as a rookie a year ago, making Cam Newton expendable. This is his first real challenge since then. But the best competitors welcome competition, knowing it makes them better. For Jones, that means making sure the Patriots know he’s their No. 1 quarterback, so they will be just as certain they only have one starting quarterback.

Because if you have two, you have none. And that’s not a situation the Patriots want to be in.

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at tara.sullivan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @Globe_Tara.