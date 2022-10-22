A reliable bullpen is exactly what the Phillies needed and have this postseason

That was in 2019, and for most of the next three seasons, the late innings only got worse for the Phillies. Yet, this October, when it matters most, the Phillies are locking down leads as they march through the National League playoffs.

Realmuto meant nothing by it, he insisted, but when a moment becomes a GIF, it’s too late for context. The eye roll, as it was known, came to symbolize the persistent follies of the Phillies’ bullpen.

PHILADELPHIA — It was another loss in another lost season, with more struggles ahead. J.T. Realmuto, the stalwart catcher for the Philadelphia Phillies, gazed to the outfield during a pitching change. A reliever sprinted in from the bullpen, and Realmuto sighed. He closed his eyes, clenched his jaw, shook his head — the body language of exasperated resignation. Every Phillies fan could relate.

Advertisement

What in the name of Tug McGraw is going on here?

Get 108 Stitches An email newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, in your inbox on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

“That’s the difference in this season and seasons past for me: We have guys that we can rely on back there,” Realmuto said on Friday, after the Phillies’ 4-2 victory over the San Diego Padres in Game 3 of the NL Championship Series. “When we get a lead early in the game, we have a lot of confidence in the guys we can hand the ball to.”

The Phillies held a 2-1 advantage in the best-of-seven NLCS for the first time since 2009, the last year they won the pennant. Seranthony Domínguez collected the final six outs Friday for the Phillies’ first two-inning postseason save since McGraw clinched the 1980 World Series.

“I didn’t know that; thank you for telling me,” Domínguez said after Game 3. “I’m here just to pitch and to do my job. I’m out of the game when they say you’re out. When I’m still in the game, I’m going to try to get people out.”

Advertisement

There are no more scheduled offdays in this series, and relievers may wear down as the work piles up. But the Phillies’ Rob Thomson managed aggressively Friday, using starter Ranger Suárez for five innings and his bullpen for four.

“As we get deeper into the five days, we’re going to have to be careful,” Thomson conceded, but he saw a chance for a victory on Friday and seized it with his best relievers.

The Phillies are 5-0 when Domínguez pitches, 5-0 when Zach Eflin pitches and 7-0 when José Alvarado pitches. All three worked in Game 3 and Thomson has deployed each for a save this postseason.

“I’ve always kind of thought that if guys can handle the moment in the seventh, eighth, ninth — especially the ninth — that you should be able to maneuver a guy or guys into that inning based on where you are in the lineup,” Thomson said earlier in the NLCS. “So now we know that Alvarado can handle it, Domínguez can handle it, Eflin can handle it.”

Thomson also cited right-hander Andrew Bellatti, and he used veteran David Robertson for six saves down the stretch. Robertson was warming up in the ninth inning Friday in case Domínguez got tired, but that didn’t happen: after a leadoff single by Josh Bell, Domínguez retired the side.

Jurickson Profar was the first out, fanning when he tried to check his swing on a four-seam fastball that fooled him when it veered sharply inside as it crossed the plate. (“He fooled me, too,” Realmuto said. “I wasn’t expecting it to cut that much at 99 miles an hour.”) Profar cursed an umpire, kicked his helmet and earned an ejection.

Advertisement

After Trent Grisham popped out, Austin Nola whiffed on a slider to end it. Domínguez used everything he had in Game 3, and the Padres could not solve him.