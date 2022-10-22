Sacks and Safeties — Jack Kelley was a one-man wrecking crew as BB&N topped Nobles

Kelley exploded through the line, wrestling down Nobles junior quarterback Devin Hunt for a 13-yard loss on third and 10. The 6-foot-2-inch, 201-pound junior linebacker from Natick hopped to his feet, yelling in celebration before being engulfed by his teammates.—

Leave it to Jack Kelley, the man of the hour, to step up.

DEDHAM — Leading by five points with under three minutes remaining, BB&N’s defense needed a stop.

Kelley came up with two late-game, drive-stopping sacks and recorded a safety to propel BB&N to a 22-17 Independent Schools League win over Nobles.

“I was blitzing the edge, blitzing D-gap, so I hit a little fake inside, got him to open up a little bit, and then took the edge and was able to make it to the quarterback,” said Kelley.

Kelley plays with a nose for the football. With six minutes to play, he shot up the middle to drag down Hunt and force a turnover on downs with Nobles threatening in the red zone. Before halftime, Kelley teamed up with senior captain Jake Berglund, from Burlington, on a stunt over the center to record a safety.

“Jack is really coming into his own,” said BB&N coach Mike Willey. “He’s really a great player: he’s big, strong, physical, all of those things. He put it all together today and he was outstanding. A difference maker for sure.”

The Knights’ front-seven imposed their will, staying with their assignments and closing gaps quickly, allowing a strong secondary to make plays downfield. Sophomore AJ Azuakolam, from Dorchester, brought down a leaping interception for the Knights (2-3).

“That defense was great today,” said Willey. “Really good. They got a couple of short fields and that’s what led to points for them, but it was a tremendous effort from the defense, top to bottom. That box, wow. They were tough today.”

Sophomore Bo MacCormack churned out 85 yards and a touchdown on 29 carries. The Westford native initiated contact, gaining extra yards by getting inside the pads of defenders. Senior quarterback Thomas Berentes, from Cambridge, finished 9 of 15 for 184 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions in his first start.

“We preach it, we’re mentally tough, physically tough, and that’s what we build BB&N football on,” said Willey.

Senior captain Tommy Schwartz (Cohasset) returned an interception 51 yards for a touchdown for the Bulldogs (3-2).

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.