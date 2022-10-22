Strong showing for Americans in women’s short program and ice dance at Skate America

Reigning world champion Kaori Sakamoto took the top spot in the women’s short with a 71.72 despite doubling the second jump in her triple flip-triple toe loop combination. Though she skated less securely than usual, the difficulty of her program still gave her the edge over runner-up Isabeau Levito.

Three Americans finished in the top five in the women’s short program, and dominated the top two spots in the ice dance rhythm dance in the international competition at The Skating Club of Boston.

“Today I think I saw mistakes on every element I could make a mistake on,” said Sakamoto. “Overall I am not really satisfied or happy with where I am in terms of the performance.”

In her first Senior Grand Prix, Levito made up for some struggles in practice Friday. The teenager was called on an under-rotation on her triple Lutz-triple loop combination, but still earned a 71.30 score. She was just pleased to be in the same event as one of her idols, Sakamoto, let alone to be within striking distance of her after the short.

“She’s so strong and so powerful,” said Levito. “I was definitely so excited to see her here. Every time she was in the locker room, I was like, ‘Should I ask her for a selfie?’”

Amber Glenn delivered the program of the afternoon for third place, hitting a triple flip-triple toe loop to score a 68.42. Through her closing step sequence, Glenn let go, partially improvising and playing to the cheering crowd.

“I felt the feeling that causes me to skate, the reason that I love competing, the reason why I do what I do, is for moments like that,” said Glenn.

Competing in her first full international Grand Prix since 2016, Gracie Gold landed a triple Lutz-triple toe loop combination, but fell on her triple loop, to finish in fifth with a 64.18. The Newton native, who now trains in Pennsylvania, was pleased that she didn’t let the mistake derail the rest of the performance.

Heading into Sunday’s long program, Gold admitted that shutting off memories of past competitions will be a key to success. The last time she skated in a major competition in Boston was the 2016 World Championships, where she was in first after the short program but finished fourth overall. It was a turning point for her career that led to her changing coaches and seeking mental health treatment.

“Sometimes I miss being a little bit more naïve because I have so much history to draw on,” said Gold. “I have a whole Rolodex of times where I fell in the short, and didn’t come back in the long. Same with skating in Boston, there are a certain number of events you can compare it to. I’m just trying to start each event this year with a clean slate.”

Madison Chock and Evan Bates ruled the first segment of the ice dance competition, the rhythm dance. The reigning US champions presented a Latin-style dance using a remix of David Bowie’s Let’s Dance and had a strong ballroom-influence.

The duo, in their 12th year of competing together, did have a small synchronization error on their twizzle sequence and a miscue on their lift, but their performance and connection were heads and shoulders above the rest of the field, helping them earn an 82.63.

“We really like the rhythm dance we created this summer,” said Bates. “We feel like it has loads of potential. We did have some technical issues, especially on the lift, I’m not sure you could tell. It was still a good start.”

Fellow Americans Kaitlin Hawayek and Jean-Luc Baker finished second with a more comedic take on the mandated Latin rhythm. Skating to Perhaps, Perhaps, Perhaps and Cuban Pete, the duo’s first dance was one of their most solid outings this early in a competitive season in their careers, scoring a 79.12.

“There are definitely some technical things we could focus on,” said Hawayek. “We are really pleased with the way we performed and danced the entire program.”

Canadians Marie-Jade Lauriault and Romain Le Gac finished a surprising third with a 72.12 after several other couples ran into issues with their lifts and step sequences. Both the women’s and the ice dance competition wrap up Sunday.

Kat Cornetta can be reached at sportsgirlkat@gmail.com.