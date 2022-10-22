US to face Vietnam, Netherlands at women’s soccer World Cup

The four-time champions were drawn in Group E with Vietnam, the Netherlands, and a playoff winner still to be determined in a tournament expanded for the first time to 32 teams drawn into eight groups of four.

The draw was made at a ceremony in Auckland on Saturday.

The United States will play all of its group matches in New Zealand in the tournament to be played at 10 stadiums in Australia and New Zealand in July and August 2023. The match against the Netherlands will be at Wellington on July 27. The Americans beat the Dutch 2-0 in the 2019 final in France.

Second-ranked Sweden is drawn in Group G with South Africa, Italy, and Argentina. Third-ranked Germany is in Group H with Morocco, Colombia, and South Korea and European champion England in Group D with Denmark, China and a playoff winner.

The three playoff winners will be determined through inter-continental qualifying matches in Auckland in February.

Under the formula of the draw, the six top-ranked teams couldn’t face each other in the group stage. That ensured the United States will not face Sweden in the group stage of a major tournament for the first time in 10 years.

The draw was conducted in the same manner as the men’s World Cup: teams were divided into four “pots” of eight teams based on FIFA world rankings.

The US was placed in Pot 1 among the top-six ranked teams — Sweden, Germany, England, France, and Spain — along with hosts Australia and New Zealand who qualified automatically and already had been placed into groups. New Zealand took slot 1 in Group A and Australia slot 1 in Group B.

New Zealand will play 1995 champions Norway in the opening match of the tournament at Auckland on July 20 and Australia opens later that day against first-time qualifiers Ireland.

The United States will play Vietnam in Auckland on July 22, then the Netherlands on July 27, and finally the playoff winner also in Auckland on Aug. 1.

Playoff A will feature Cameroon, Thailand, and Portugal, playoff B will involve Senegal, Haiti, and Chile and playoff C features Chinese Taipei, Paraguay, Papua New Guinea, and Panama. The winners of those playoffs will be placed into the group slots drawn on Saturday.

Women’s World Cup groups

Group A: New Zealand, Norway, Philippines, Switzerland.

Group B: Australia, Ireland, Nigeria, Canada.

Group C: Spain, Costa Rica, Zambia, Japan.

Group D: England, Group B playoff winner, Denmark, China.

Group E: United States, Vietnam, the Netherlands, Group A playoff winner.

Group F: France, Jamaica, Brazil, Group C playoff winner.

Group G: Sweden, South Africa, Italy, Argentina.