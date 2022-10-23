That credit card you haven’t used for years may be canceled

Credit card companies aren’t legally required to give you notice of cancellation, though many say they do. And, even if notice is sent, it’s easy to imagine missing it in the daily deluge of communications we receive.

You should be aware that cancellation of a card, even without your knowledge or consent, could ding your credit score. And it could mean forfeiture of any rewards points you had on it.

If you have a credit card that you’re not using but never bothered to close, you may want to check if it has been canceled by your credit card company due to inactivity.

I started digging into the cancellation policy of credit card companies after being contacted by Jean Moss, 89, of Chestnut Hill, whose unexpired American Express card was declined, to her surprise, when she tried it last month.

Moss was informed by American Express that her card had been canceled two and a half years ago, just before the pandemic hit. She pleaded on the phone and in a letter, saying “I am praying with all my heart that I can get my points back.”

Moss said she kept her American Express card in her wallet, with a piece of paper clipped to it noting her last conversation with the company. The handwritten note shows she had $285 in rewards points the last time she checked, but American Express, when I contacted it, says the value of her now-forfeited points was closer to $30.

I urged American Express to give Moss a break. It’s one of the country’s largest credit card companies, with more than $40 billion in annual revenue. Moss lives mostly on Social Security. She really did nothing wrong, beyond being too passive.

Credit card companies are hardly transparent about their cancellation policy. In fact, there is nothing in American Express’s 10 pages of terms and conditions (the fine print) that spells out what period of inactivity will trigger cancellation.

In other words, American Express can cancel your card due to inactivity totally at its discretion. In fact, American Express says it can cancel your card for any reason (and, by implication, for no reason) “ . . . even if you pay on time and your account is not in default.”

I asked American Express why it doesn’t have a fixed period for cancellation due to inactivity. A representative told me all credit card companies keep their policies on cancellation confidential because they don’t want their competitors to gain an advantage by knowing their internal policies. Sounds a bit self-serving to me.

If you have an unused card in your wallet or tucked away in a desk drawer, there are a couple of ways to check its status. If you try buying something, and your card is declined, there’s a good chance your credit card company canceled it. Inactivity is one of the most common reasons for cancellation. (Late payment is another common one.)

Having your credit card declined doesn’t hurt your credit score, but it may be embarrassing, especially if you are standing at a store cash register with a line behind you.

Another way to check is to simply call the number on the back. That’s what I did with a card I opened years ago but apparently used only once. It’s been in my wallet all this time, unused but still unexpired according to the date on the front of it.

The credit card company representative I talked with said my card was long ago canceled for being “inactive for too long,” but was unable to pinpoint when it was canceled. I have no recollection of getting a notice.

Did cancellation lower my credit score? The representative said, no, it “shouldn’t.” (Note the wiggle room she allowed.) My account was in “very good standing,” she said, even though any standing, good or bad, seems incompatible with the fact it was closed.

So I looked up my credit report. It listed my closed credit card as open, but unblemished. It takes some time, I learned, for the credit rating agencies to catch up with changes in some accounts — up to 10 years. (Ten years seems an awful long time for an update. It made me worry: These are the folks “running” our credit system?)

My first impulse was to think closing an unused credit card account would improve my credit rating by eliminating the risk that I would use it recklessly. But, no, it actually acts as a drag on credit ratings. That’s because of something called “debt to credit utilization ratio.” I know, it sounds dreadful. But it’s simply a measure of how close you are to your credit limit.

Credit rating agencies favor consumers who are qualified for lots of credit but use only a small portion of it. Let’s say I have two credit cards from different companies, each with a $15,000 credit limit. My total credit is $30,000.

Let’s say I carry $6,000 of debt on one of the cards, zero on the other. The amount of credit I have “utilized” is $6,000, or 20 percent of my credit limit. Good for me: 20 percent is very respectable. Most credit experts say your ratio should be below 30 percent for your best credit rating.

But my total credit gets slashed in half if the card without a balance gets canceled for inactivity. If my debt remains the same, my credit ratio shoots up to 40 percent. That could lead to a credit downgrade.

Credit rating agencies also consider the length of your credit history — the longer, the better. When your card is canceled the length of your credit history is reduced.

What to do? I’ll open another credit card to pump up my total credit. (To keep it alive, I’ll put one of my recurring subscriptions on it.)

Credit protection is one good reason to check your unused card, another is to possibly recover the rewards points you may have had on it.

Most credit card companies strip you of points when they close your account. But you may be able to get them back if you are within a short period of the shutdown. American Express, for example, says it has a grace period of 90 days after cancellation.

Bottom line? Use that card or you could lose it.

Follow him on Twitter @spmurphyboston.