3-alarm Andover fire displaces 3 residents; home a ‘total loss’

Firefighters responded at 12:13 p.m. to a report of a house fire at 15 Somerset Drive and found heavy smoke and fire coming from the back of the house, the statement said. The fire was elevated to a second alarm to bring assistance from neighboring towns.

The occupants were not in the house at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported, Andover Fire Rescue Chief Michael Mansfield said in a statement.

A three-alarm fire at an Andover home displaced three residents Sunday afternoon, the fire chief said.

Flames continued to engulf the attic and roof, and a third alarm was called at 12:40 p.m., the statement said.

Advertisement

The blaze was extinguished by 1:34 p.m. but caused significant damage to the 9,500-square-foot home, which was considered a “total loss,” Mansfield said.

The Lawrence, Tewksbury, North Andover, and Wilmington fire departments provided mutual aid at the scene, the statement said. Reading, North Reading and Middleton Fire Departments covered Andover’s station.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by Andover Fire Rescue and the state fire marshal’s office.

Madison Mercado can be reached at madison.mercado@globe.com.