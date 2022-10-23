36-year-old man identified as victim in fatal Dorchester shooting

Sanders was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Daniel Sanders of Dorchester was found suffering gunshot wounds when police responded to 39 Baird St. for a report of a person shot about 1 a.m. Saturday, the Boston Police Department said in a statement .

Boston police on Sunday identified a 36-year-old man as the victim in a fatal shooting in Dorchester early Saturday morning .

The shooting is under investigation, police said. No further information was released.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the department’s homicide detectives at 617-343-4470 or submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).

Sanders’s death is the 31st homicide in the city this year, a Boston police spokesman said.

