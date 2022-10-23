36-year-old man identified as victim in fatal Dorchester shooting

Boston police on Sunday identified a 36-year-old man as the victim in a fatal shooting in Dorchester early Saturday morning.
Daniel Sanders of Dorchester was found suffering gunshot wounds when police responded to 39 Baird St. for a report of a person shot about 1 a.m. Saturday, the Boston Police Department said in a statement.
Sanders was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
The shooting is under investigation, police said. No further information was released.
Police are asking anyone with information to call the department’s homicide detectives at 617-343-4470 or submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).
Sanders’s death is the 31st homicide in the city this year, a Boston police spokesman said.
