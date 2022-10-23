fb-pixel Skip to main content

36-year-old man identified as victim in fatal Dorchester shooting

By Nick Stoico Globe Correspondent,Updated October 23, 2022, 1 hour ago

Boston police on Sunday identified a 36-year-old man as the victim in a fatal shooting in Dorchester early Saturday morning.

Daniel Sanders of Dorchester was found suffering gunshot wounds when police responded to 39 Baird St. for a report of a person shot about 1 a.m. Saturday, the Boston Police Department said in a statement.

Sanders was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The shooting is under investigation, police said. No further information was released.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the department’s homicide detectives at 617-343-4470 or submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).

Advertisement

Sanders’s death is the 31st homicide in the city this year, a Boston police spokesman said.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video