Boston College warns students to be on alert after man seen lurking near off-campus residences in Brighton

Boston College is urging students to lock their doors and exercise caution after a man was seen lurking outside off-campus residences in Brighton.
Boston police are investigating suspicious activity in the area after receiving reports of a man peering into windows of residences on Foster Street and Kirkwood, Greycliff, Braemore and Radnor roads between 8 and 11 p.m. over the past few days.
Police released screenshots of security camera footage that provided an image of the suspect, described in a statement as between 5-foot-8 and 6 feet tall, with a thin build, wearing a white zip-up hoodie, black gloves and a face mask.
A man attempted to break into a Kirkwood Road residence twice on the night of Oct. 13, according to a statement from Boston College Police Department.
Security camera photos released with the statement show a similarly dressed man wearing a light-colored cloth mask covering his face. The man left the area in a dark-colored car similar to a Jeep Wrangler, campus police said. Police urged students to lock their windows and doors.
Investigators are asking anyone with any information on the man to contact Brighton detectives at (617) 343-4256.
