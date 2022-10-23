Boston College warns students to be on alert after man seen lurking near off-campus residences in Brighton

Boston College is urging students to lock their doors and exercise caution after a man was seen lurking outside off-campus residences in Brighton.

Boston police are investigating suspicious activity in the area after receiving reports of a man peering into windows of residences on Foster Street and Kirkwood, Greycliff, Braemore and Radnor roads between 8 and 11 p.m. over the past few days.

Police released screenshots of security camera footage that provided an image of the suspect, described in a statement as between 5-foot-8 and 6 feet tall, with a thin build, wearing a white zip-up hoodie, black gloves and a face mask.