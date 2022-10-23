Freight train derails in Framingham; no injuries reported

A freight train derailed in Framingham on Sunday morning, causing a traffic jam in the area around Route 135 and Waverly Street and delays on the Framingham-Worcester commuter rail line, officials said.

The CSX train was heading to the CP Framingham Yard when six cars and one locomotive derailed around 10 a.m., according to a CXS statement. Five of the cars contained hazardous carbon dioxide material, but the cars remained upright and intact and no one was injured.

The incident disrupted service on the Framingham-Worcester commuter rail line, which had to operate with a single track, according to Framingham police. As of 12:36 p.m. Sunday, delays were lasting up to 50 minutes, according to the MBTA.