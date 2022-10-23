Freight train derails in Framingham; no injuries reported

A freight train derailed in Framingham on Sunday morning, causing a traffic jam in the area around Route 135 and Waverly Street and delays on the Framingham-Worcester commuter rail line, officials said.
The CSX train was heading to the CP Framingham Yard when six cars and one locomotive derailed around 10 a.m., according to a CXS statement. Five of the cars contained hazardous carbon dioxide material, but the cars remained upright and intact and no one was injured.
The incident disrupted service on the Framingham-Worcester commuter rail line, which had to operate with a single track, according to Framingham police. As of 12:36 p.m. Sunday, delays were lasting up to 50 minutes, according to the MBTA.
Traffic was diverted through surrounding roads. The area around Route 135 and Waverly Street was expected to remain “impassable” until 10 p.m., according to Framingham police.
The cause of the incident is under investigation.
