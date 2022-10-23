Man taken into custody after police rescue child from Plymouth house following stabbing

Police took a 50-year-old man into custody Saturday after rescuing a child from a house on Samoset Street in Plymouth and following a stabbing.
The suspect, Herman Smith, 50, of Plymouth, was charged with several felonies, according to a statement on the Plymouth Police Department’s Facebook page, which did not list the charges.
Police had responded to a report of a stabbing on the lower end of Samoset Street. The victim, who had suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, was transported to South Shore Hospital, according to the statement. No further information was given about the victim.
Smith then barricaded himself inside the house with a 7-year-old boy, refusing to come out or release the child, the statement said.
Police rescued the boy from a second-story window, then SWAT team officers entered the building and found Smith hiding in a closet. They took him into custody without incident.
Metro-LEC, state and federal law enforcement agencies provided aid in the incident, the statement said.
Plymouth police did not respond to messages seeking more information.
No one, other than the stabbing victim was injured, Plymouth police said in the statement, and there is no further danger to the public.
