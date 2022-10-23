Man taken into custody after police rescue child from Plymouth house following stabbing

Police took a 50-year-old man into custody Saturday after rescuing a child from a house on Samoset Street in Plymouth and following a stabbing.

The suspect, Herman Smith, 50, of Plymouth, was charged with several felonies, according to a statement on the Plymouth Police Department’s Facebook page, which did not list the charges.

Police had responded to a report of a stabbing on the lower end of Samoset Street. The victim, who had suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, was transported to South Shore Hospital, according to the statement. No further information was given about the victim.