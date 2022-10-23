New Hampshire man killed Saturday night in two-vehicle crash in Chelmsford

A New Hampshire man was killed just before midnight Saturday after two vehicles crashed on Interstate 495 in Chelmsford, according to Massachusetts State Police.
The two vehicles traveling northbound on I-495 “made contact” causing both to go off the road, according to a statement from State Police.
Officers and other first responders arrived at the scene around 11:45 p.m. and found one of the drivers partially ejected from his 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer in woods beside the road. The driver, Darren Chinn , 59 , of Derry, N.H. , was pronounced dead, according to the statement.
The Trailblazer had slid and rolled across the soft shoulder of the road and into the woods, striking a tree and coming to rest on the driver’s side. Chinn was alone in the vehicle.
The other driver was uninjured. That driver’s 2018 Toyota C-HR also had slid onto the soft shoulder of the road, where it was held by a sign support, according to the statement. No one else was in the vehicle.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Isabela Rocha can be reached at isabela.rocha@globe.com.