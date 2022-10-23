New Hampshire man killed Saturday night in two-vehicle crash in Chelmsford

A New Hampshire man was killed just before midnight Saturday after two vehicles crashed on Interstate 495 in Chelmsford, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The two vehicles traveling northbound on I-495 “made contact” causing both to go off the road, according to a statement from State Police.

Officers and other first responders arrived at the scene around 11:45 p.m. and found one of the drivers partially ejected from his 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer in woods beside the road. The driver, Darren Chinn , 59 , of Derry, N.H. , was pronounced dead, according to the statement.