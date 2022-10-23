NTSB to update investigation on deadly Keene, N.H. crash Sunday afternoon

A single-engine Beech A24R aircraft , which had left nearby Keene Dillant-Hopkins Airport, crashed into a four-family apartment building a short distance away at 661 Main St. shortly before 7 p.m. Friday.

A NTSB briefing will be held at 1 p.m. near the scene of the crash, the federal agency said in a Twitter posting.

The National Transportation Safety Board said it plans to provide an update early Sunday afternoon on its investigation of a fiery plane crash in Keene, N.H. that left two people dead Friday night, authorities said.

The plane had just taken off northbound from the airport, authorities have said.

No one on the ground was injured, including the eight residents living in the four-family apartment building, officials have said.

The victims’ families were notified Friday night but the two have not been publicly identified.

In a statement Saturday, the city expressed “sympathy for the people who lost their lives in this tragic accident and for their families and loved ones.”

The crash caused significant damage to about 20 percent of the rear of the building that was hit. It remains empty until it can be further assessed by officials, according to the city’s statement.

Authorities have said the plane was owned by Monadnock Aviation, which is based at the airport and offers charter flights, instruction, and aircraft rental.

