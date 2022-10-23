fb-pixel Skip to main content

Pedestrian seriously injured in Medford crash

By Gia Orsino Globe Correspondent,Updated October 23, 2022, 14 minutes ago

A pedestrian was seriously injured in a Medford crash Sunday evening that also resulted in traffic being detoured, an official said.

Following the crash, Middlesex Avenue in Medford was closed from Riverside Avenue to the Fellsway, according to a Twitter post from Jacquelyn Goddard, a Department of Transportation spokeswoman. .

Goddard said shortly before 9 p.m. that traffic on Middlesex Ave was “detoured between 300-340 Middlesex Ave.”

Medford police declined to comment on the crash late Sunday night.

No further information was immediately available.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video