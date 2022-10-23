Pedestrian seriously injured in Medford crash

A pedestrian was seriously injured in a Medford crash Sunday evening that also resulted in traffic being detoured, an official said.
Following the crash, Middlesex Avenue in Medford was closed from Riverside Avenue to the Fellsway, according to a Twitter post from Jacquelyn Goddard, a Department of Transportation spokeswoman. .
Goddard said shortly before 9 p.m. that traffic on Middlesex Ave was “detoured between 300-340 Middlesex Ave.”
Medford police declined to comment on the crash late Sunday night.
No further information was immediately available.
