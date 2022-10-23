Pedestrian victim of fatal Route 93 crash in Boston was 49-year-old man

The victim of Saturday night’s fatal crash on Interstate 93 was a 49-year-old man, according to the Suffolk district attorney’s office.

The victim’s name is being withheld while officials notify the family, spokesman James Borghesani said in a statement.

The 49-year-old, who State Police said had no identifying information on him, was struck by a 2019 Toyota Highlander after attempting to cross I-93 west to east near exit 15, police said. The car struck him as he entered the northbound lanes, throwing him across the median into the left travel lane of the southbound side.