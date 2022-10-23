Somerville man rescued from N.H. trail after injuring ankle

Volunteer rescuers carried a Somerville man to safety after he injured his ankle while descending Mount Chocorua in New Hampshire’s White Mountains on Saturday, officials said.

Steven Mathieu, 36, was hiking down from the summit with six friends when he severely hurt his ankle on the Champney Falls Trail around 4:15 p.m., the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said in a statement.

Still more than 2.5 miles from the trailhead, two friends in the group hiked the rest of the way and drove until they found cellular service and called for help, the statement said. Fish and Game was notified of the injured hiker shortly before 5:30 p.m., the statement said.