Somerville man rescued from N.H. trail after injuring ankle

Volunteer rescuers carried a Somerville man to safety after he injured his ankle while descending Mount Chocorua in New Hampshire’s White Mountains on Saturday, officials said.
Steven Mathieu, 36, was hiking down from the summit with six friends when he severely hurt his ankle on the Champney Falls Trail around 4:15 p.m., the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said in a statement.
Still more than 2.5 miles from the trailhead, two friends in the group hiked the rest of the way and drove until they found cellular service and called for help, the statement said. Fish and Game was notified of the injured hiker shortly before 5:30 p.m., the statement said.
Another hiker passing through placed a splint on Mathieu’s ankle, and he tried to move down the trail but couldn’t get far due to the severity of his injury, officials said.
Fish and Game conservation officers and members of the Mountain Rescue Service and Lakes Region Search and Rescue groups met Mathieu on the trail, stabilized his injury, and placed him in a litter to be carried out the rest of the way, officials said.
Mathieu and the rescue group reached the trailhead shortly before 11 p.m., the statement said. He was treated by Conway Ambulance Service and taken to Memorial Hospital in North Conway, the statement said.
