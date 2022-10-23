Two men charged with murder in 2021 Brockton killing

Police arrested two men over the weekend and charged them with with murder in connection with the killing of a Brockton man last year, according to a statement from the Plymouth district attorney’s office.

Leonardo Monteiro, 22, and Ivanilson Brandao, 23, were taken into custody Saturday following a year-long investigation by Brockton police and State Police, according to the statement. Monteiro was arrested in Brockton, Brandao in Stoughton.

They are scheduled to be arraigned on murder charges in Brockton District Court on Monday, the statement said.