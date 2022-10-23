Woman found dead from gunshot wounds in Mattapan

Officers found a woman dead from gunshot wounds early Sunday morning near an apartment complex and an elementary school in Mattapan, according to Boston police.

Police responded to a call of a person shot at 4:47 a.m. Sunday, police said, found the woman with gunshot wounds near 40 Fairlawn Ave., which is SoMa Apartments and two blocks from Chittick Elementary School.

First responders declared the woman dead at the scene, police said in a statement.