Trump’s business, already shrinking, faces a tough test in court

This week will drive home that stark reversal of fortune as the company faces a highly public reckoning: a criminal trial in the New York City borough of Manhattan, where the district attorney’s office will accuse it of tax fraud and other crimes.

Five years later, those stars have faded. The former president’s company, grappling with legal and political scrutiny, has halted its expansion to concentrate on its existing properties. It even sold the Trump hotel in Washington, D.C., once the center of the MAGA universe.

At the dawn of Donald Trump’s presidency, his family business appeared poised for a windfall: It unveiled new hotel lines, held ribbon-cuttings around the world, and attracted major tournaments to its golf clubs, enough for Eric Trump, who ran the company while his father was in the White House, to remark, “The stars have all aligned.”

Advertisement

Although Trump himself was not indicted, he is synonymous with the company he ran for decades, a business that bears his name and served as a launching pad for his presidency.

The trial in state Supreme Court will present an embarrassing scene for the former president, pushing to the forefront one of several criminal investigations swirling around him.

This case centers on special perks doled out by the former president’s business, the Trump Organization, which comprises a universe of more than 500 corporate entities. Last year, the district attorney’s office accused two of those entities — The Trump Corp. and Trump Payroll Corp. — of awarding off-the-books benefits such as rent-free apartments and leased luxury vehicles to a few top executives who failed to pay taxes on the perks.

As jury selection begins Monday, District Attorney Alvin Bragg appears to have the upper hand. The Trump Organization’s 75-year-old chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, recently pleaded guilty to conspiring with the two corporations to carry out the scheme — and agreed to testify at their trial, tipping the case in favor of Bragg, a Democrat.

Advertisement

“Having the company’s top financial officer as your star witness is a prosecutor’s dream,” said Daniel Horwitz, a former prosecutor in the district attorney’s office who is now a partner at McLaughlin and Stern, where he defends corporations in white collar crime cases.

Bragg’s tax case grew out of a broader investigation into the former president and whether he fraudulently inflated the value of his properties to obtain favorable deals from lenders and insurers. Seeking an insider to testify against the former president, the district attorney’s office leaned on Weisselberg, a loyal lieutenant who got his start with Trump’s father a half-century ago and served as the company’s financial gatekeeper for decades. When he resisted their pressure campaign, the office indicted Weisselberg and the two corporations for the special perks.

At the trial, which is expected to last more than a month, lawyers for the Trump corporations will say Weisselberg went behind the Trump family’s back to avoid paying taxes on the perks, and was not conspiring with the company.

“Weisselberg’s acts were done to benefit himself and not done to benefit the company, and we expect to show that at trial and be acquitted,” said one of the company’s lawyers, Susan Necheles. (While the prosecutors could argue that the scheme saved money for the company, which did not pay payroll taxes on the perks, the defense is expected to argue that, in fact, the company lost money as a result of the arrangement.)

Advertisement

The lawyers might also argue that Weisselberg agreed to testify under duress, noting that he could have faced years in prison. The plea deal calls for him to serve five months in jail, but with good behavior, he is likely to spend only 100 days there.

Yet, if he lied on the witness stand, the judge overseeing the case could impose up to a 15-year prison sentence, according to his lawyer, Nicholas Gravante Jr., a partner at Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft, who said his client was meeting with both prosecutors and the company’s lawyers “to assure that his testimony goes smoothly.”

Although a guilty verdict may scare off some potential lenders and business partners, the former president’s business has survived years of scrutiny from prosecutors and lawmakers. It also rebounded from the pandemic, and recently generated hundreds of millions of dollars from selling the Washington hotel, which, along with other deals, enabled it to refinance or retire a significant portion of its debt.

Yet, with its owner distracted by his political pursuits — and a drumbeat of investigations — the company appears to be running in place, tending to properties it has held for years, including office and apartment buildings in New York, a handful of hotels and 16 golf courses that it owns or manages. Although the company won’t stay in neutral forever, a conviction might further impede its growth.

Advertisement

The stakes are high for Bragg as well. The trial represents the highest-profile proceeding of his young tenure. And although a conviction may help endear him to his liberal Manhattan base, the trial will also serve as a daily reminder that he has not secured the bigger prize in this investigation: an indictment of Trump.

Soon after Bragg took office in January, he balked at charging Trump in the broader investigation into how he valued his assets on annual financial statements. Bragg’s decision, which halted an ongoing presentation of evidence to a grand jury, prompted the resignation of two senior prosecutors and fueled a public uproar, even among some of the new district attorney’s supporters.

As Bragg’s investigation faded from public view, New York Attorney General Letitia James ramped up her own civil investigation into Trump’s financial statements, recently filing a lawsuit that accused him, his children, and his company of “staggering” fraud in how they “grossly inflated” his net worth. The suit seeks to bar the former president, as well as his children — Donald Jr., Eric, and Ivanka — from ever running a business in the state again.

Lawyers from James’s office are also participating in the trial and in Bragg’s criminal investigation, which the district attorney recently said is “active and ongoing.”