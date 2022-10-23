fb-pixel Skip to main content

Join the discussion: In the wake of Trump’s lies, a brain drain of local election experience in Georgia

By Jim Puzzanghera Globe Staff,Updated October 23, 2022, 48 minutes ago
American flags flew in the wind over a barbed wire fence.Eve Edelheit/The New York Times

MACON, Ga. — Desperate to hold on to power, Donald Trump gripped the lectern bearing the presidential seal and prepared to deliver another election lie.

He had helicoptered to Dalton, Ga., to hold a rally for Republican candidates on the eve of the state’s Jan. 5, 2021, Senate runoff election. But Trump spent much of his nearly 90-minute speech spreading false allegations about fraud in the presidential election he had lost two months earlier.

Read the full story.

Jim Puzzanghera can be reached at jim.puzzanghera@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @JimPuzzanghera.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video