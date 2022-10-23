Join the discussion: In the wake of Trump’s lies, a brain drain of local election experience in Georgia

MACON, Ga. — Desperate to hold on to power, Donald Trump gripped the lectern bearing the presidential seal and prepared to deliver another election lie.

He had helicoptered to Dalton, Ga., to hold a rally for Republican candidates on the eve of the state’s Jan. 5, 2021, Senate runoff election. But Trump spent much of his nearly 90-minute speech spreading false allegations about fraud in the presidential election he had lost two months earlier.