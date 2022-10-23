In fatal Adam Howe case, flawed system left gaps in protection

One is the hyperautonomy of the services, private and public, that tried to help Howe. There is no evidence that the psychiatric, substance use treatment, and judicial systems saw a need for developing a shared service plan, one that would support recovery but also track relapses, share recognition of warning signs, and develop a coordinated response. The way both public and for-profit services are licensed and reimbursed contributes to this dysfunctional hyperautonomy.

Your story about the failure of interventions to prevent the death of Adam Howe and his mother ( “Tragedy foretold: Adam Howe’s descent into illness, addiction, and final acts of violence,” Page A1, Oct. 16) usefully draws attention to the background of these tragic circumstances. But the article does not name two problems — structural factors that are all too evident in the story itself — that contributed to the failure.

The other factor is the short-term focus of most of the services. Acute symptoms are reduced but with little attention to how the person will function over the long term. Reducing immediate symptoms cannot be confused with recovery.

The approach need not be so limited. Consider how Alcoholics Anonymous takes the long view, or the way medical services provide acute care — whether for coronary symptoms or joint replacement surgery — while considering and planning supports for the individual’s functioning over time.

We need to set up our services differently.

Dr. Gordon Harper

Brookline

The author is a psychiatrist.





One insurmountable block: a loved one’s own resistance to treatment

I spent all morning last Sunday thinking about the article by Dugan Arnett and John Hilliard on the tragic life of Adam Howe and feel compelled to note two things that I feel were unaddressed (“Tragedy foretold: Adam Howe’s descent into illness, addiction, and final acts of violence”).

We, too, are parents of a loved one struggling with mental illness and have discovered that there are two major impediments to their getting effective treatment. The first and most tragic is the loved one’s own resistance to treatment. Our beloved child had a late onset of their disease, and they frequently deny they are mentally ill at all. Even if our child does talk about being mentally ill, they believe neither medication nor therapy will help. There is nothing we or anyone else can say that will change our child’s mind. Thus our child will not get help.

The second impediment to effective treatment was alluded to in the article. Loved ones who seek emergency treatment can leave, essentially, whenever they want. So before any medication or therapy has a chance of having any effect, the loved one can merely walk out of the facility and, absent a showing that they are a present danger to themselves or others (which, we have discovered, is a very high bar), they cannot be held.

Sometimes the system fails because the loved one never gives it a chance or, as the article notes, gives up. Then what do we do? I really wish I knew.

Anonymous

Watertown

Editor’s note: This letter has been verified. We are publishing it anonymously at the writer’s request.