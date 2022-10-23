Mass. is rich with smaller, local museums. Let’s support them.

Museums are vital to our democracy. In a polarized world, they provoke us to question our assumptions and embrace complexities. It is heartening to read the recent article on curators, and I look forward to learning from them (“Museums in focus,” Sunday Arts, Oct. 16). These perspectives are crucial to meeting our challenges, particularly in a field long dominated by white curators, white donors, and white audiences. The old approach will not attract new audiences nor inspire justice.

Yet the Globe’s focus on four elite museums whose total annual budgets surpass $200 million sells short the diversity and value of museums. The Commonwealth is rich with smaller, community-based museums doing exciting work. Many stake their survival on stories that were historically ignored and underresourced. They do this without the safety net of towering endowments or the attention of major newspapers.