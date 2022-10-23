All-chaos Giants pull another win from fire, reach 6-1 by beating Jaguars

Jacksonville had a final shot and, with the help of three Giants penalties, including a fourth-down roughing the passer call, reached the New York 1-yard on Trevor Lawrence’s pass to Kirk. But Julian Love and Xavier McKinney stopped Kirk short of the goal line, even as Jaguars players tried pushing the pile into the end zone.

New York quarterback Daniel Jones ran for a career-high 107 yards and a touchdown, turning to his legs to carry the Giants (6-1) down the stretch. He ran for 35 yards on a go-ahead drive and capped it with a 1-yard plunge after consecutive penalties by Jacksonville moved the ball inches from the goal line.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two Giants defenders tackled Jacksonville’s Christian Kirk inside the 1-yard line as time expired, preserving New York’s 23-17 victory over the Jaguars on Sunday to match its best start since 2008.

Lawrence doubled over when Kirk came up short. The second-year quarterback finished the day 22 of 43 for 310 yards.

The Giants leaned on their ground game — despite being down two starting offensive linemen and its starting tight end — to win another close one. Their six victories have come by a combined 27 points, a small margin that contributed to them being three-point underdogs on the road against the reeling Jaguars (2-5).

Saquon Barkley finished with 107 yards on 24 carries, and Graham Gano kicked three field goals. The last with 1:04 to go gave the Giants some breathing room.

Barkley had the most impressive run of New York’s go-ahead drive, making Jaguars safety Rayshawn Jenkins look silly with a jump cut that led to an 18-yard gain.

Jacksonville lost its fourth in a row — a troubling trend for a team that looked to be turning a corner last month — and extended its NFL-record for cross-division losses to 19. The young Jaguars continued to be their own worst enemy, starting with 13 penalties for 81 yards.

Running back Travis Etienne also fumbled at the 2-yard line, turning a near-touchdown into a touchback. Linebacker Foye Oluokun was flagged for roughing the passer in the third quarter, a penalty that negated an interception. And coach Doug Pederson opted against challenging a questionable spot near the goal line, and the Jaguars were stuffed on the next two plays for a crucial turnover on downs.

Cowboys 24, Lions 6 — Ezekiel Elliott ran for two 1-yard touchdowns, Dak Prescott threw for a score in his return, and host Dallas (5-2) forced five second-half turnovers out of Detroit (1-5), four coming on Jared Goff fumbles or interceptions. The Cowboys recovered Jamaal Williams’ fumble inside its 1 with a four-point lead early in the fourth quarter. The Lions got a solid showing for three quarters from the NFL’s worst defense, but coach Dan Campbell fell to 0-11-1 on the road. Goff’s first three turnovers led to Dallas touchdowns, starting with Trevon Diggs’ third interception of the season on a diving play inside the Dallas 20 with Detroit up, 6-3, to begin the second half. Goff later lost the ball on one of the first two sacks of rookie Sam Williams’ career.

Ravens 23, Browns 20 — Gus Edwards scored two touchdowns in his long-awaited return, staking host Baltimore (4-3) to a double-digit lead in the second half that they held thanks to a couple huge penalties by Cleveland (2-5). Baltimore outrushed Nick Chubb and Cleveland, 160-113, and remained in a tie with Cincinnati atop the AFC North. The Browns had already cut a 23-13 hole to three when a fumble by Justice Hill gave them the ball at its own 16 with 3:12 to play, but an offensive pass interference call wiped out a touchdown pass to Amari Cooper. Neither team had a great deal of success passing: Lamar Jackson was sacked three times and threw for only 120 yards, while Jacoby Brissett (22 of 27 for 258 yards) was sacked five times and fumbled on one of them for Cleveland, which has lost four in a row.

Bengals 35, Falcons 17 — Joe Burrow connected with Tyler Boyd for a 60-yard score to cap the game’s opening drive, and piled up 345 yards in the first half alone as Cincinnati (4-3) moved above .500 for the first time this season. Burrow finished 34 of 42 for 481 yards and three touchdowns, adding a 1-yard run for a score as he became the first QB to have five games of 400 yards or more in his first three seasons. Tyler Boyd finished with a career-high 155 yards on eight catches. Ja’Marr Chase also caught eight passes for 130 yards and two touchdowns. Meanwhile, Marcus Mariota completed just eight passes for Atlanta (3-4), whose strong running game was also stymied by Cincinnati as it generated only 214 yards of offense to the Bengals’ 537.

Titans 19, Colts 10 — Andrew Adams returned an interception 76 yards for the first pick-6 of his career and Tennessee (4-2) never trailed in sealing a second straight sweep of Indianapolis (3-3-1). Randy Bullock matched his career high with four field goals, the last two providing Tennessee’s first points this season in the fourth quarter. Bullock’s 48-yarder provided the final margin with 4:47 remaining. The Titans forced three turnovers, and Derrick Henry helped seal the win with his third straight 100-yard rushing game, finishing with a season-high 128 on 30 carries.