Dolphins hold off Steelers through scoreless second half

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Tua Tagovailoa got the Dolphins off to a fast start in his return from a concussion, and Miami held on throughout a scoreless second half to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers, 16-10, on Sunday night.

The Dolphins (4-3) snapped a three-game skid that began on Sept. 29, when Tagovailoa was concussed in a loss at Cincinnati. He also took a hard hit four days earlier in a win over Buffalo that led to changes in the NFL’s concussion protocol.

Miami coach Mike McDaniel opted not to have Jason Sanders kick his fourth field goal of the game midway through the third quarter for a two-score lead. Chase Edmonds was stuffed for no gain on fourth and 3 from the Pittsburgh 13.