HS FOOTBALL | PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

EMass football: Five touchdowns and 295 passing yards from Natick’s Damon Taylor highlight Players of the Week

By Nate Weitzer Globe Correspondent,Updated October 23, 2022, 8 minutes ago
Natick's junior quarterback Damon Taylor dominated Brookline with his arm, throwing for nearly 300 yards.MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

Division 1

Connor Lebrun, Andover — The Golden Warriors clinched their first Merrimack Valley Large title outright since 2012 with a 42-6 win over Lowell and the junior cornerback was at the center of it all with nine tackles, two pass breakups, an interception, and a 30-yard touchdown return off a fumble recovery.

Jase Lyons, Franklin — After starting 13 for 13, the senior quarterback finished with an incredibly efficient line (17-for-19 passing, 183 yards, 3 TDs) and added a rushing score in a 44-0 Hockomock League win over Attleboro.

Kymani Phipps, Lynn Classical — The junior linebacker racked up 14 tackles, including three for loss, to help the Rams score a 20-14 Greater Boston League win at Revere.

Kole Osinubi and Mauricio Powell, Brockton — Powell, a senior tailback, carried 20 times for 226 yards and a touchdown, while Osinubi, a senior, continued to star in a fill-in role at quarterback with 176 rushing yards and four scores in Saturday’s 35-24 win over New Bedford.

Jayden Prophete, Everett — The ball-hawking junior safety intercepted two balls and returned both for touchdowns in the first half of a 42-6 Greater Boston League win over Malden.

Owen Corrigan, shown here earlier in the season, hauled in a pair of touchdown passes with 195 receiving yards.MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

Division 2

Owen Corrigan and Damon Taylor, Natick Taylor, a sophomore, completed 14 of 20 passes for 295 yards and five touchdowns in a 42-6 rout of Bay State Conference rival Brookline. Corrigan, a senior, hauled in five passes for 195 yards and two scores.

Dawson DuBose, Bridgewater-Raynham — The junior running back rumbled for 220 yards and four touchdowns on 21 first-half carries to help the Trojans cruise to a 37-0 Southeast Conference victory over Dartmouth.

Manny Marshall, Chelmsford The senior caught four touchdowns — three in the first quarter — to help the Lions roll in a 51-13 victory over Westford.

Marcelo Pinto, Beverly The senior running back rushed for three touchdowns and 247 yards on 21 carries to lead the Panthers to their first win of the season,28-23, over Northeastern foe Swampscott.

Nick Yanchuk, Bishop Feehan The senior ran for 222 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries to guide the Shamrocks in a 20-3 Catholic Central League win over previously unbeaten Bishop Fenwick.

Division 3

Maddox Colclough, Noah Hopkins, Roman Szamreta, Elijah Alcorn-Crowder, Collin Murphy and Connor Sottak, Whitman-Hanson — The offensive line cleared out space for their running backs to rack up 260 yards and six scores on the ground in a 41-6 Patriot League win over Plymouth North.

JT Green, Billerica — The senior quarterback completed 8 of 12 passes for 178 yards and ran for 191 yards on 32 carries in a 35-34 win over North Andover in Merrimack Valley Conference play. Green rushed for the winning two-point conversion with 2:19 left in regulation.

Casious Johnson, Plymouth South — The junior tailback surpassed 1,000 yards rushing for the third straight season after after racking up 204 yards on 27 carries Friday, including a 23-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter of a 21-0 Patriot League road win over North Quincy.

Sean O’Brien, Walpole — The 6-foot-7-inch senior had three fourth-quarter scores in a 31-14 Bay State Conference win over Needham, including the winning 15-yard reception from Corey Kilroy. He also had a 20-yard pick-6 and a 40-yard touchdown grab. He added 10 tackles (three for a loss), including two sacks.

Division 4

Jacob Briggs, Middleborough — The senior quarterback threw touchdown passes of 32, 29, and 51 yards, and added a 45-yard rushing TD, helping the Sachems improve to 6-1 with a 35-8 South Shore triumph over Abington.

Josh Madden, Melrose — Madden, a senior quarterback, threw 45- and 75-yard touchdown passes and intercepted a pass as the Red Hawks outlasted Burlington, 37-28, in a Middlesex clash.

Brady Sweeney, Holliston – The senior’s 98-yard interception return highlighted a 50-13 victory over Medfield in Tri-Valley Large action.

Chris Walsh, Duxbury — The senior wide receiver hauled in touchdown passes of 37 and 34 yards and also threw a 2-point pass as the Dragons pulled away from Patriot League rival Hingham, 35-9.

Division 5

Ryan Barnes, Bristol-Plymouth — The senior ran for 305 yards, scoring all five Craftsmen touchdown and willing the team to a 34-17 Mayflower Conference win over Southeastern.

Walter Rosher, Old Rochester — The senior was the difference-maker in a South Coast victory, totaling 131 yards and four touchdowns in a 42-28 win over Somerset Berkley.

Jacob Snowden, Dennis-Yarmouth — The senior blocked a field goal with 15 seconds left to secure an 8-7 victory over Martha’s Vineyard in a Cape & Islands clash.

Sidney Tildsley, Shawsheen — The dual-threat sophomore thrived as a pure passer, racking up 331 yards on 14-of-19 passing, to record his second six-touchdown day of the season in a 42-14 Commonwealth victory over Northeast.

Stoneham's Colin Farren scored four times, once on a kickoff return, once on the ground and twice through the air.Winslow Townson for The Boston Globe

Division 6

Brady Carroll, Sandwich — The senior scored all three of the Blue Knights’ touchdowns on 224 yards and 21 rushing attempts, including a 96-yard dash that clinched a 22-12 Cape & Islands win over Nauset.

Dasha Domercant, Bellingham — The junior passed for touchdowns of 90, 26, and 37 yards, and ran in 1-yard score, authoring a third straight win for the Blackhawks to bring them over .500 with a 38-20 Tri-Valley win over Medway.

Colin Farren, Stoneham — The senior started off the day with a 98-yard kickoff return before adding six carries for 120 yards and a touchdown, as well as taking both his receptions to the house in a 34-11 Middlesex win over Wilmington.

Michael Moriarty, Rockland — The senior tossed four touchdowns, including three in the first quarter of a 48-12 win over Saugus.

Will Baker ran for three scores and nearly reached 150 rushing yards. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Division 7

Will Baker, Cohasset — The quarterback saved the Skippers in their 28-24 South Shore win over Randolph as he scored the game-winning touchdown on the ground part of a 144-yard, three-touchdown day. .

Quinn Connors, Monomoy — The junior made big plays on both sides of the ball, hauling in a 50-yard receiving touchdown and returning an interception 51 yards to the house as the Sharks won, 28-8, over Upper Cape Tech.

Jake Reissfelder, Blue Hills — The senior was a force on the ground, rushing for 146 yards and scoring touchdowns of 1 and 22 yards as the Warriors took home a 30-24 Mayflower win over Tri-County.

Montavius Zollarcoffer, O’Bryant — The junior rumbled for 170 yards and scored all three rushing touchdowns for the Tigers, who picked up a 20-14 City League win over Boston English.

Division 8

Colby Catterton, Nashoba Valley Tech — The senior rushed for a 25-yard score and threw three touchdown passes in a 50-0 Commonwealth Conference win over Minuteman.

Max Finney, Old Colony — In a 34-6 win over South Shore Voc-Tec, the sophomore ran for 80 yards and scored 15- and 32-yard touchdowns to help the Cougars clinch a second consecutive Mayflower Small Vocational title.

Luke Richardson, Hull — The senior quarterback was 9-of-11 passing for two touchdowns and rushed four times for 28 yards and a touchdown in a 31-21 win over Sharon to keep the Pirates (7-0) undefeated.

Nick Sawyer, Lowell Catholic — The senior recorded two rushing touchdowns (70 and 6 yards) in the second half to keep the Crusaders (7-0) undefeated with a 28-12 win over Manchester Essex.

St. Sebastian's George Kelly may be just a freshman, but that didn't stop him from stepping up against formerly undefeated Lawrence Academy.Carlin Stiehl for The Boston Globe

Preps

Jackson Conners-McCarthy, Brooks — The senior snared 33- and 38-yard receiving touchdowns and added a 38-yard rushing score to power Brooks in a 34-28 victory against Rivers.

Jack Kelley, BB&N — With two critical late-game sacks and an earlier safety, the junior linebacker spearheaded a stalwart defense in a 22-17 win against Nobles.

George Kelly, St. Sebastian’s — A freshman, Kelly caught a 49-yard touchdown pass and ran for a 21-yard score to help the Arrows win, 19-14, in an ISL battle of unbeatens against Lawrence Academy.

Takai Whitmore and Quinn Carver, Dexter Southfield — With 107 rushing yards and a touchdown from Whitmore and 125 rushing yards from Carver, the duo was unstoppable on the ground in a 35-23 win against New Hampton.

Ethan Fuller, Brad Joyal, Trevor Hass, Jake Levin, Lenny Rowe, Eamonn Ryan, and AJ Traub contributed.



