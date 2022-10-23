EMass football: Five touchdowns and 295 passing yards from Natick’s Damon Taylor highlight Players of the Week

Jase Lyons, Franklin — After starting 13 for 13, the senior quarterback finished with an incredibly efficient line (17-for-19 passing, 183 yards, 3 TDs) and added a rushing score in a 44-0 Hockomock League win over Attleboro.

Connor Lebrun, Andover — The Golden Warriors clinched their first Merrimack Valley Large title outright since 2012 with a 42-6 win over Lowell and the junior cornerback was at the center of it all with nine tackles, two pass breakups, an interception, and a 30-yard touchdown return off a fumble recovery.

Kymani Phipps, Lynn Classical — The junior linebacker racked up 14 tackles, including three for loss, to help the Rams score a 20-14 Greater Boston League win at Revere.

Advertisement

Kole Osinubi and Mauricio Powell, Brockton — Powell, a senior tailback, carried 20 times for 226 yards and a touchdown, while Osinubi, a senior, continued to star in a fill-in role at quarterback with 176 rushing yards and four scores in Saturday’s 35-24 win over New Bedford.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Jayden Prophete, Everett — The ball-hawking junior safety intercepted two balls and returned both for touchdowns in the first half of a 42-6 Greater Boston League win over Malden.

Owen Corrigan, shown here earlier in the season, hauled in a pair of touchdown passes with 195 receiving yards. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

Division 2

Owen Corrigan and Damon Taylor, Natick — Taylor, a sophomore, completed 14 of 20 passes for 295 yards and five touchdowns in a 42-6 rout of Bay State Conference rival Brookline. Corrigan, a senior, hauled in five passes for 195 yards and two scores.

Dawson DuBose, Bridgewater-Raynham — The junior running back rumbled for 220 yards and four touchdowns on 21 first-half carries to help the Trojans cruise to a 37-0 Southeast Conference victory over Dartmouth.

Manny Marshall, Chelmsford — The senior caught four touchdowns — three in the first quarter — to help the Lions roll in a 51-13 victory over Westford.

Marcelo Pinto, Beverly — The senior running back rushed for three touchdowns and 247 yards on 21 carries to lead the Panthers to their first win of the season,28-23, over Northeastern foe Swampscott.

Advertisement

Nick Yanchuk, Bishop Feehan — The senior ran for 222 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries to guide the Shamrocks in a 20-3 Catholic Central League win over previously unbeaten Bishop Fenwick.

Division 3

Maddox Colclough, Noah Hopkins, Roman Szamreta, Elijah Alcorn-Crowder, Collin Murphy and Connor Sottak, Whitman-Hanson — The offensive line cleared out space for their running backs to rack up 260 yards and six scores on the ground in a 41-6 Patriot League win over Plymouth North.

JT Green, Billerica — The senior quarterback completed 8 of 12 passes for 178 yards and ran for 191 yards on 32 carries in a 35-34 win over North Andover in Merrimack Valley Conference play. Green rushed for the winning two-point conversion with 2:19 left in regulation.

Casious Johnson, Plymouth South — The junior tailback surpassed 1,000 yards rushing for the third straight season after after racking up 204 yards on 27 carries Friday, including a 23-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter of a 21-0 Patriot League road win over North Quincy.

Sean O’Brien, Walpole — The 6-foot-7-inch senior had three fourth-quarter scores in a 31-14 Bay State Conference win over Needham, including the winning 15-yard reception from Corey Kilroy. He also had a 20-yard pick-6 and a 40-yard touchdown grab. He added 10 tackles (three for a loss), including two sacks.

Advertisement

Division 4

Jacob Briggs, Middleborough — The senior quarterback threw touchdown passes of 32, 29, and 51 yards, and added a 45-yard rushing TD, helping the Sachems improve to 6-1 with a 35-8 South Shore triumph over Abington.

Josh Madden, Melrose — Madden, a senior quarterback, threw 45- and 75-yard touchdown passes and intercepted a pass as the Red Hawks outlasted Burlington, 37-28, in a Middlesex clash.

Brady Sweeney, Holliston – The senior’s 98-yard interception return highlighted a 50-13 victory over Medfield in Tri-Valley Large action.

Chris Walsh, Duxbury — The senior wide receiver hauled in touchdown passes of 37 and 34 yards and also threw a 2-point pass as the Dragons pulled away from Patriot League rival Hingham, 35-9.

Division 5

Ryan Barnes, Bristol-Plymouth — The senior ran for 305 yards, scoring all five Craftsmen touchdown and willing the team to a 34-17 Mayflower Conference win over Southeastern.

Walter Rosher, Old Rochester — The senior was the difference-maker in a South Coast victory, totaling 131 yards and four touchdowns in a 42-28 win over Somerset Berkley.

Jacob Snowden, Dennis-Yarmouth — The senior blocked a field goal with 15 seconds left to secure an 8-7 victory over Martha’s Vineyard in a Cape & Islands clash.

Sidney Tildsley, Shawsheen — The dual-threat sophomore thrived as a pure passer, racking up 331 yards on 14-of-19 passing, to record his second six-touchdown day of the season in a 42-14 Commonwealth victory over Northeast.

Stoneham's Colin Farren scored four times, once on a kickoff return, once on the ground and twice through the air. Winslow Townson for The Boston Globe

Division 6

Brady Carroll, Sandwich — The senior scored all three of the Blue Knights’ touchdowns on 224 yards and 21 rushing attempts, including a 96-yard dash that clinched a 22-12 Cape & Islands win over Nauset.

Advertisement

Dasha Domercant, Bellingham — The junior passed for touchdowns of 90, 26, and 37 yards, and ran in 1-yard score, authoring a third straight win for the Blackhawks to bring them over .500 with a 38-20 Tri-Valley win over Medway.

Colin Farren, Stoneham — The senior started off the day with a 98-yard kickoff return before adding six carries for 120 yards and a touchdown, as well as taking both his receptions to the house in a 34-11 Middlesex win over Wilmington.

Michael Moriarty, Rockland — The senior tossed four touchdowns, including three in the first quarter of a 48-12 win over Saugus.

Will Baker ran for three scores and nearly reached 150 rushing yards. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Division 7

Will Baker, Cohasset — The quarterback saved the Skippers in their 28-24 South Shore win over Randolph as he scored the game-winning touchdown on the ground part of a 144-yard, three-touchdown day. .

Quinn Connors, Monomoy — The junior made big plays on both sides of the ball, hauling in a 50-yard receiving touchdown and returning an interception 51 yards to the house as the Sharks won, 28-8, over Upper Cape Tech.

Jake Reissfelder, Blue Hills — The senior was a force on the ground, rushing for 146 yards and scoring touchdowns of 1 and 22 yards as the Warriors took home a 30-24 Mayflower win over Tri-County.

Montavius Zollarcoffer, O’Bryant — The junior rumbled for 170 yards and scored all three rushing touchdowns for the Tigers, who picked up a 20-14 City League win over Boston English.

Advertisement

Division 8

Colby Catterton, Nashoba Valley Tech — The senior rushed for a 25-yard score and threw three touchdown passes in a 50-0 Commonwealth Conference win over Minuteman.

Max Finney, Old Colony — In a 34-6 win over South Shore Voc-Tec, the sophomore ran for 80 yards and scored 15- and 32-yard touchdowns to help the Cougars clinch a second consecutive Mayflower Small Vocational title.

Luke Richardson, Hull — The senior quarterback was 9-of-11 passing for two touchdowns and rushed four times for 28 yards and a touchdown in a 31-21 win over Sharon to keep the Pirates (7-0) undefeated.

Nick Sawyer, Lowell Catholic — The senior recorded two rushing touchdowns (70 and 6 yards) in the second half to keep the Crusaders (7-0) undefeated with a 28-12 win over Manchester Essex.

St. Sebastian's George Kelly may be just a freshman, but that didn't stop him from stepping up against formerly undefeated Lawrence Academy. Carlin Stiehl for The Boston Globe

Preps

Jackson Conners-McCarthy, Brooks — The senior snared 33- and 38-yard receiving touchdowns and added a 38-yard rushing score to power Brooks in a 34-28 victory against Rivers.

Jack Kelley, BB&N — With two critical late-game sacks and an earlier safety, the junior linebacker spearheaded a stalwart defense in a 22-17 win against Nobles.

George Kelly, St. Sebastian’s — A freshman, Kelly caught a 49-yard touchdown pass and ran for a 21-yard score to help the Arrows win, 19-14, in an ISL battle of unbeatens against Lawrence Academy.

Takai Whitmore and Quinn Carver, Dexter Southfield — With 107 rushing yards and a touchdown from Whitmore and 125 rushing yards from Carver, the duo was unstoppable on the ground in a 35-23 win against New Hampton.

Ethan Fuller, Brad Joyal, Trevor Hass, Jake Levin, Lenny Rowe, Eamonn Ryan, and AJ Traub contributed.







