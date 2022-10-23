Former Patriot JC Jackson carted from Chargers loss with right knee injury

Jackson’s knee appeared to give out while he was attempting to elevate while contesting a touchdown catch by Seattle’s Marquise Goodwin in the end zone to extend the Seahawks’ lead to 24-14. Seattle won, 37-23.

Medical personnel put an air cast on Jackson's right leg before he was carted off into the locker room.

Former Patriots cornerback JC Jackson injured his right knee during the second quarter of his Los Angeles Chargers’ game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Jackson was left clutching his knee on the turf and was down for several minutes while being tended to by trainers.

Jackson, who signed a five-year, $82.5 million contract with the Chargers after New England did not place the franchise tag on him, had struggled in his first season with the Bolts. Besides adjusting to mostly zone coverage after he played man coverage more than half the time with the Patriots, Jackson missed nearly four weeks because of ankle surgery late in the preseason.

Jets fear ACL injury for rookie star Breece Hall

The New York Jets believe rookie running back Breece Hall suffered an ACL injury on Sunday, though further tests are planned to confirm the diagnosis.

Hall was helped off the field late in the second quarter with a knee injury, hurt on a tackle between Broncos defenders Pat Surtain II and Jonas Griffith. Hall immediately went into the medical tent. He began walking toward the locker room with trainers before being carted from the sideline.

The second-round pick out of Iowa State had four carries for 72 yards before leaving, and had turned in the game’s biggest play, a 62-yard touchdown scamper in the first quarter. According to Next Gen Stats, Hall reached 21.87 miles per hour on the run.

Hall entered the game with 609 yards from scrimmage, the most by any Jets player in the team’s first six games since Curtis Martin in 2004.

Ryan Tannehill in walking boot after win

Ryan Tannehill got up, then quickly realized he couldn’t get back to the Tennessee huddle fast enough and went back down to the ground.

The quarterback who hasn’t missed a start since taking over as the Titans’ starter needed a play off after the first play of the fourth quarter. After he finished off a home win over Indianapolis, he went to the locker room for treatment and a walking boot for his aching right ankle.

“It doesn’t feel great,” Tannehill said of his ankle. “Yeah, I had to battle through it there at the end. Sometimes it comes with the territory, right? I’m going to be out there if I can be at all possible. So I’m going to do everything I can do this week to get it right and feeling best I can for Sunday.”

Tannehill was hurt on a 3-yard pass to Mason Kinsey to start the fourth quarter. Rookie Malik Willis replaced the 11-year veteran with a handoff that set up the third of Randy Bullock’s four field goals for a 16-7 lead. The Titans quarterback walked to the sideline with a limp, then went into the blue medical tent where he was examined and taped up.

Tannehill threw only two more passes, and finished 13 of 20 for 132 yards. He was sacked twice in the 19-10 win.

Hail what, now?

Washington picked its game against Green Bay as its annual “homecoming game,” welcoming back dozens of former players who paraded around the stadium, then met with fans before the surprising 23-21 victory. Among those attending: Pro Football Hall of Fame member Art Monk and Super Bowl-winning quarterback Mark Rypien.

Embattled team owner Daniel Snyder was not present, but his wife, Tanya Snyder, spoke at a pregame rally that included a video of highlights from the 90 years since the franchise’s founding in 1932. Oddly, during her speech to the crowd, she made reference to “seven decades of fantastic football.”

She closed her remarks by making reference to the club’s old nickname, which was abandoned in July 2020, saying, “Hail to the Redskins. And let’s beat Green Bay.”

Team president Jason Wright also threw in a reference, telling the crowd, “Hail to the ‘Skins and hail to the Commanders.”

Ray Rice welcomed back

⋅ The Ravens honored their most recent Super Bowl championship team on the 10th anniversary of that 2012 season. Plenty of players from that team were on hand and introduced before the victory over Cleveland, including Hall of Famer Ray Lewis, who did his famous dance while taking the field. Running back Ray Rice, whose career ended in 2014 after video surfaced of him striking his fiancée in the elevator of a hotel, was also on hand and received a big cheer from the crowd.

⋅ San Francisco, the team Baltimore beat in that Super Bowl, also honored its alumni, welcoming back the 2012 NFC championship team and presenting Bryant Young with his Hall of Fame ring. Coach Jim Harbaugh came back, his first return since his “mutual” parting with the 49ers following the 2014 season. Quarterback Colin Kaepernick was not among the players who returned.

⋅ Detroit’s Jack Fox averaged 48 yards on three punts a day after the announcement of a three-year contract extension that made him the league’s highest-paid punter ever, with an average annual value of $3.8 million.